Man Tries Unconventional Trick To Smooth Gravel Driveways On A Budget

In thebenstory's video, his dad stands on a large wooden plank that serves as a makeshift screed board while another person slowly pulls it behind a vehicle across the gravel driveway. His dad's weight holds the board against the surface, helping it redistribute loose gravel and smooth the driveway as it moves along.

While the video demonstrates a low-cost alternative to using expensive equipment for smoothing a gravel driveway, standing on a board that's being pulled behind a moving vehicle adds some pretty significant hazards to an otherwise straightforward concept. For instance, the rider could twist their ankle or lose their balance if the board catches on a ditch, rock, or other obstruction, potentially falling onto the gravel or near the moving vehicle. There's also the possibility that the vehicle's towing connection could fail, and the driver might not notice right away or be able to stop quickly enough.

For a safer DIY approach to smooth and level a gravel driveway, consider using a driveway grader or drag harrow designed to tow behind a riding mower, a garden tractor, or your trusty vehicle. Lightweight drag harrows work best for final smoothing, while heavier driveway graders can tackle more significant unevenness. Some models can also be weighted to increase downward pressure, making them a much safer alternative to using dad's weight.