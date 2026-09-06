Skip The Curtains: Here's A Stylish, More Creative Way To Cover Awkward Windows
If you have awkwardly shaped windows in your home, chances are you've struggled to find a suitable window treatment. Perhaps it's a narrow window in a basement room or a bedroom window that's unusually high and hard to reach. Any window that's particularly small or isn't square or rectangular will likely require custom curtains or blinds. And even a custom curtain or blind might look weird and out of place. Luckily, artwork can save the day and disguise those awkward openings.
Whether you choose a canvas painting, a tapestry, or a more abstract wall hanging, it's one of the most stylish and creative ways to cover windows that isn't curtains or blinds. This idea could work out easier and cheaper than buying a custom treatment, too. Plus, this hack still offers a way to control light and privacy in a room. As long as it's not too heavy, you can remove the artwork from your window and lean it against the wall if you want to let in extra sunlight during the day. Then, when night falls, hang it back up. There are so many wall art possibilities out there, giving you plenty of freedom to choose something that suits your style and creates a striking visual accent.
How to cover your windows with artwork
Covering a window with artwork is simple. Start by finding a piece of art that fits over it completely so that no light can get through. The size of your art should also be relative to the rest of your space. If, for example, you want to cover a long, narrow window that sits near the top of your wall in a basement room, pick a piece that extends down your wall as well as across, making sure you calculate the proper height for hanging pictures so that the scale is right. If you have two windows, choose two pieces of art or one that's large enough to cover both.
For canvases or framed paintings, you will need to add hooks above your window for the artwork to hang on. For tapestries, macramé hangings, or other more abstract artworks, a rod may work best. In some cases, you may also need to add a strip of blackout film or shade to the inside of your windows, particularly if you're using a canvas or woven covering, since light may still be able to filter through.
@chasingcatherine
Who says you need curtains? 🤎 Instead of using curtains to block the light from this window, I turned it into a wall decor moment. A little creativity can make such a big difference. #walldecor #homeinspo #diyhomedecor #homedecor #beforeandafter
While this unique window treatment idea can be used in a variety of spaces, it won't always be suitable. It will be hard to cover large windows, for example, as well as skylights or windows in pitched attic roofs. Moreover, high-humidity rooms like the bathroom or kitchen are risky because moisture can get trapped, leading to issues like mold and mildew that can damage your artwork. For these spaces, use a sealed frame or a protective sealant, like an acrylic varnish, to make your artwork more water-resistant.