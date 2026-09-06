Skip The Curtains: Here's A Stylish, More Creative Way To Cover Awkward Windows

Covering a window with artwork is simple. Start by finding a piece of art that fits over it completely so that no light can get through. The size of your art should also be relative to the rest of your space. If, for example, you want to cover a long, narrow window that sits near the top of your wall in a basement room, pick a piece that extends down your wall as well as across, making sure you calculate the proper height for hanging pictures so that the scale is right. If you have two windows, choose two pieces of art or one that's large enough to cover both.

For canvases or framed paintings, you will need to add hooks above your window for the artwork to hang on. For tapestries, macramé hangings, or other more abstract artworks, a rod may work best. In some cases, you may also need to add a strip of blackout film or shade to the inside of your windows, particularly if you're using a canvas or woven covering, since light may still be able to filter through.

While this unique window treatment idea can be used in a variety of spaces, it won't always be suitable. It will be hard to cover large windows, for example, as well as skylights or windows in pitched attic roofs. Moreover, high-humidity rooms like the bathroom or kitchen are risky because moisture can get trapped, leading to issues like mold and mildew that can damage your artwork. For these spaces, use a sealed frame or a protective sealant, like an acrylic varnish, to make your artwork more water-resistant.