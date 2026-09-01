Trade In Your Wall Decor: Erin Napier Has A Cuter Way To Decorate With Vintage Charm

When you're decorating blank walls, you have countless opportunities, and likely plenty of indecision. It's easy to resort to a tried-and-true combination of artwork and mirrors, but there are plenty of other ways to add flair to an empty space that you might not even realize. Rather than take the safe route, HGTV's "Home Town" star Erin Napier decided to think outside the box and pursue an unconventional method when decorating a client's walls: vintage rolling pins.

With this approach, which viewers saw on "Home Town" Season 1, Episode 2, Napier adds personality and rustic charm to a kitchen accent wall. She utilizes a combination of the go-to baker's tool in different sizes and handle colors, stacking one atop the other in staggered manner like a running bond tile pattern. It's unique, easy to replicate, and can be as customizable as you'd like. As any thrifter and decor enthusiast knows, so many items have dual purposes. And while old-school rolling pins might not necessarily be ideal for making cookies, they can have a second life as a cozy decor accent.