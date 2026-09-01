Trade In Your Wall Decor: Erin Napier Has A Cuter Way To Decorate With Vintage Charm
When you're decorating blank walls, you have countless opportunities, and likely plenty of indecision. It's easy to resort to a tried-and-true combination of artwork and mirrors, but there are plenty of other ways to add flair to an empty space that you might not even realize. Rather than take the safe route, HGTV's "Home Town" star Erin Napier decided to think outside the box and pursue an unconventional method when decorating a client's walls: vintage rolling pins.
With this approach, which viewers saw on "Home Town" Season 1, Episode 2, Napier adds personality and rustic charm to a kitchen accent wall. She utilizes a combination of the go-to baker's tool in different sizes and handle colors, stacking one atop the other in staggered manner like a running bond tile pattern. It's unique, easy to replicate, and can be as customizable as you'd like. As any thrifter and decor enthusiast knows, so many items have dual purposes. And while old-school rolling pins might not necessarily be ideal for making cookies, they can have a second life as a cozy decor accent.
How Erin Napier landed on this rolling pin wall decor idea
Erin Napier's signature "Home Town" approach goes beyond taste to understand each client's history and experience, providing her the tools to infuse spaces with deep meaning and layer in custom comforts. In an Instagram post giving a sneak peek into her process, Napier shared a questionnaire she sent to her show's second episode clients exploring the memories, passions, and preferences that ultimately led to the off-beat rolling pin wall. "I know you're a baker, so I wanted to get a collection of vintage rolling pins. Felt like a fun way to make that wall," Napier stated. The accent choice became practically a no-brainer for an eye-catching and curated yet wholly lived-in look.
While the decorations may be there for more than decoration's sake, Napier keeps gorgeous aesthetic considerations front and center in her designs. The rolling pin arrangement may have even been a simple tangent off another popular '70s decor trend Napier showed off in a Season 3 episode — the plate wall. Just as wall plate decor delivers immediate charm, the rolling pin accent wall brings in vintage finds that fill the space with unique texture, color, and sculpted detail. It may not work for every kitchen, but Napier's thoughtful approach can inspire anyone to use their own treasures as part of the home's story for all to enjoy.