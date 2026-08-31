Here's How Many Solar Panels You Need To Fully Power Your Home

Keeping the lights on is getting mighty pricey. In the last year alone, average residential electricity prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) shot up more than 6% according to data from the Energy Information Administration (thanks in part to new data centers driving up the cost of your utilities). If you're tired of sticker shock when you open your electricity bill, it may be time to go solar. But the burning question that arises when you're planning the switch is, how many solar panels do I need to fully power my home? The real answer is that it depends on your energy consumption, where you live, and the panels you choose. But the magic number for the average American home is just under 20 solar panels.

Magic numbers need magic formulas, and fortunately, there is one. The formula to calculate how many solar panels you need is as follows: annual energy consumption (in kWh), divided by production ratio (mostly determined by how much sunshine you get), divided by panel wattage. Those three numbers divided in order will tell you almost exactly how many solar panels your home will need.

Here's a handy example with a lot of averages! Let's say you live in an average American household consuming an average 10,500 kWh of electricity per year, and you live in an area with an average amount of sunshine (1.4 production ratio), and you decide to buy panels with an average 430-watt power rating. 10,500 divided by 1.4 divided by 430 equals 17.44. Round up and you get the magic number of 18 solar panels needed by the most average of average American homes.