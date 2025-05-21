The New Neighbor That Could Be Driving Up The Cost Of Your Utilities

Artificial intelligence requires the processing of massive amounts of data to accomplish even the smallest task, and that processing uses electricity. Lots of electricity ... which means the need for lots of new infrastructure to deliver that electricity, which could cost tens of billions of dollars. And because of the convoluted, and sometimes irrational, way that customers are charged for electricity, residents near those data centers MIGHT foot the bill for a disproportionate amount of that cost. Some estimates suggest that your electric bill could increase as much as 70 percent.

These price increases are most likely to affect power customers near new data centers being built, most of which are in Virginia, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Indeed, northern Virginia is the epicenter of a developing data center energy crisis. A study by the Jack Kemp Foundation shows that Loudoun County, Va., is home to data centers that already use twice as much power as the state's largest nuclear plant, suggesting that huge investments will be necessary to power all the planned data centers in the area. The trouble is that merely signaling the need for new investment doesn't speed up or lessen the cost of providing that additional capacity.

This problem isn't hypothetical, but is already affecting power pricing and decision-making. Per the Jack Kemp Foundation study, pricing for power capacity in markets in and around Virginia has already increased from $29 to $270 per megawatt-day (MW-day), and the capacity market price for Dominion Energy in Virginia increased from $29 to $444 per MW-day. This suggests that price increases somewhere between 25 and 70% will be necessary to provide all the necessary electricity, facilities, equipment, and other infrastructure required.