Easily Clean Gravel And Paver Paths With A Common Tool From Your Shed

Gravel and paver paths can start out looking whimsical and charming, but over time, weeds have a way of popping up. Clearing your pathway doesn't have to be a back-breaking job. Ditch the trowel and speed up the process with a handy-dandy garden fork. This tool has multiple tines that allow you to tackle more surface area and remove weeds by their roots. This can significantly speed up the time it takes to get rid of weeds growing in gravel and paver paths. Plus, you might already have one stashed in your shed or garage.

Garden forks come in several different styles and sizes. The right one for your project depends on the level of manual labor you're up for. The spacing of your pavers or the layout of your gravel path are also factors. A garden hand fork allows you to get into the gaps between pavers and along tight borders, but it can be more physically demanding as you have to get closer to the ground. A wider garden fork with a long handle that fits your height can put less strain on your back. This option is better suited for more widespread removal. Either way, since hard surfaces like gravel and pavers put more friction on garden tools, we recommend using a durable garden fork with thick tines.