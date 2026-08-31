Easily Clean Gravel And Paver Paths With A Common Tool From Your Shed
Gravel and paver paths can start out looking whimsical and charming, but over time, weeds have a way of popping up. Clearing your pathway doesn't have to be a back-breaking job. Ditch the trowel and speed up the process with a handy-dandy garden fork. This tool has multiple tines that allow you to tackle more surface area and remove weeds by their roots. This can significantly speed up the time it takes to get rid of weeds growing in gravel and paver paths. Plus, you might already have one stashed in your shed or garage.
Garden forks come in several different styles and sizes. The right one for your project depends on the level of manual labor you're up for. The spacing of your pavers or the layout of your gravel path are also factors. A garden hand fork allows you to get into the gaps between pavers and along tight borders, but it can be more physically demanding as you have to get closer to the ground. A wider garden fork with a long handle that fits your height can put less strain on your back. This option is better suited for more widespread removal. Either way, since hard surfaces like gravel and pavers put more friction on garden tools, we recommend using a durable garden fork with thick tines.
How to clean gravel and paver paths with a garden fork
With your garden fork ready, it's time to give your gravel or paver path a makeover. Be sure to wear gardening gloves to protect your hands. Sweeping or lightly leaf-blowing leaves and other surface debris can help pinpoint what needs to be removed manually. Insert the garden hand fork directly into the gravel or between pavers at the base of the weed. Pivot the garden fork upwards to pull it up from the root. From there, you should be able to pull the whole thing out with your hands.
You can simplify the weeding process by keeping a container close by to discard the ones you've pulled. Once you've removed the weeds, you'll likely find lots of disrupted dirt on top of the gravel. Use a rake to jostle the gravel and settle the soil back to the bottom of the pathway.
The best way to prevent weeds from growing in gravel is to weed often and replace the gravel when it gets low. You can also use high-quality weed killers on stubborn weeds or boiling water to kill young ones. For future pathways, install a weed barrier before installing the gravel or pavers.