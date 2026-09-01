The Rare Vintage Pyrex Dish With A Darling Pattern You'd Be Thrilled To Find Secondhand

Did you know Pyrex was international? Corning, Pyrex's parent company, licensed its glass to several companies around the world; among them, James. A. Jobling & Co Ltd (JAJ). While JAJ initially produced basic, clear, glass Pyrex dishes, in the post-war era, it started to have some fun and began producing patterned opalware similar to those available in the United States. Just as there are rare Pyrex mixing bowls any collector would love to find at a thrift store, there are rare JAJ Pyrex bowls and dishes that'd be a treat to track down.

One of those hard-to-find rarities is the Dancing Daisies pattern. Not to be confused with Pink Daisy, a rare and valuable Pyrex casserole dish, Dancing Daisies features a scattering of colorful, daisy-like flowers on a white background. It appears that JAJ produced the pattern on several sizes of casserole trays, as some sellers offer the smaller size, which measures about 8.5 inches wide, and others a larger size, which measures 10.25 inches wide. No matter the size, the casserole pan has rounded handles on two sides and a domed, glass lid. As with all things Pyrex, versions of Dancing Daisies with the lid are more valuable than those without.

Just how valuable? On eBay, the few Dancing Daisies dishes that are available, at the time of writing, have prices in the $300 to $500 range. If that's a bit steep, take heart — it certainly is possible to snag a Dancing Daisies bowl, complete with lid, for a reasonable price at a thrift store.