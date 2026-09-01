The Rare Vintage Pyrex Dish With A Darling Pattern You'd Be Thrilled To Find Secondhand
Did you know Pyrex was international? Corning, Pyrex's parent company, licensed its glass to several companies around the world; among them, James. A. Jobling & Co Ltd (JAJ). While JAJ initially produced basic, clear, glass Pyrex dishes, in the post-war era, it started to have some fun and began producing patterned opalware similar to those available in the United States. Just as there are rare Pyrex mixing bowls any collector would love to find at a thrift store, there are rare JAJ Pyrex bowls and dishes that'd be a treat to track down.
One of those hard-to-find rarities is the Dancing Daisies pattern. Not to be confused with Pink Daisy, a rare and valuable Pyrex casserole dish, Dancing Daisies features a scattering of colorful, daisy-like flowers on a white background. It appears that JAJ produced the pattern on several sizes of casserole trays, as some sellers offer the smaller size, which measures about 8.5 inches wide, and others a larger size, which measures 10.25 inches wide. No matter the size, the casserole pan has rounded handles on two sides and a domed, glass lid. As with all things Pyrex, versions of Dancing Daisies with the lid are more valuable than those without.
Just how valuable? On eBay, the few Dancing Daisies dishes that are available, at the time of writing, have prices in the $300 to $500 range. If that's a bit steep, take heart — it certainly is possible to snag a Dancing Daisies bowl, complete with lid, for a reasonable price at a thrift store.
The deets on Dancing Daisies
Not much is known about the Dancing Daisies pattern, including when it was produced and what forms it took. It seems there are at least two casserole dishes, one with a volume of 800 milliliters and the other with a volume of 2 liters. Whether JAJ produced other dishes with the pattern — such as plates, gravy boats, or mugs — isn't clear, as there aren't any for resale.
While it's difficult to pinpoint when, exactly, the pattern was on the market, you can make some guesses based on the dish's markings. Earlier JAJ pieces featured a crown and the initials JAJ impressed on the underside. Later pieces, from the 1970s until the demise of the company in 2007, read PYREX ENGLAND on the underside, as in 1973, JAJ was taken over by Corning. Since the Dancing Daisies dishes read PYREX ENGLAND on the back, it's safe to assume they were made sometime after the mid-1970s.
One last thing to note about Dancing Daisies — since it was made by JAJ, in England, you may have better luck getting your hands on one if you take a trip across the pond. When browsing the thrift stores — known as charity shops in the United Kingdom — use the same tips to find valuable Pyrex you would in the United States. Pay attention to the condition, look for a lid, and study the backstamps.