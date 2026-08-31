Turn Old Wood Pallets Into A Gorgeous Kitchen Island With This Clever DIY

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Even though a lot of store-bought kitchen islands can be costly and uninspiring, it's easy to upgrade your space with high-end looks when you find an attractive thrift store alternative or a clever DIY construction. And as with so many other budget-friendly builds, a handmade island is the perfect project for some old repurposed pallets. It can be difficult to find that perfect balance of form and function, but building your own stout and stunning kitchen island from wood pallets, like the one from YouTube channel Dainer Made, allows you to customize the piece to suit your storage needs and specific design taste.

Think about how you intend to use your island. The standard height for a kitchen island is 36 inches, but you might decide to use your island as a bar, which is typically 42 inches. In terms of overall footprint, you'll generally want your island to be under 10% of your kitchen's total square footage. Otherwise, your kitchen could feel cramped.

Depending on their quality, it may take close to 20 pallets to build this DIY kitchen island, so it will be absolutely essential to know where to find free pallets when you're ready to take it on. While you could tear down pallets using a hammer and pry bar, you might want to step things up when handling that many pallets. A pallet buster, like the AugFir Pallet Buster, can make the job easier, but don't forget proper PPE like eyewear and gloves. As for power tools, you'll need a table saw, a miter saw, a planer, a sander, and a driver. You should also grab some quality wood glue, clamps, and screws.