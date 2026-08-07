Kitchen Islands Don't Have To Be Boring — The Attractive Alternative To Look For At Thrift Stores

Overwhelmed by the number of kitchen island trends that are taking over? Or maybe it's the $4,800 average price of a built-in island that gives you a fright. For some people, a standard island or kitchen cart is too cookie-cutter to make the design cut. All of those situations have one solution: transforming a sideboard into a custom island.

Traditionally used in dining rooms, sideboards are low cabinets with flat tops and hidden storage inside. They are designed to be used as both storage and a serving area for food. You might also hear these furniture pieces being called buffets,which is essentially the same thing: a low, long, multifunctional cabinet. And that's just why they work so well as kitchen islands. The height is ideal. Sideboards are usually about 34 to 36 inches tall, and kitchen islands are typically 36 inches tall. Enclosed storage works well for your pans, food storage, appliances, and other essentials. And if you can find solid wood construction, it can be durable and elegant.

Even if some feel that there's no need for a kitchen island anymore, this is a cost-effective option for those who still want that extra storage and food prep space. If you don't already have a sideboard to use, check thrift stores and flea markets for inexpensive pieces. You might even find a vintage buffet that creates a stunning, unique centerpiece for your kitchen. You can also add trim, refinish the piece, and install extra features to make it more suitable as an island.