3 Free Perks Harbor Freight Shoppers Should Know About
It's no secret that Harbor Freight has good deals on high-quality power tools, but some of the discount hardware store's most useful offerings don't require spending any cash. The retailer has tons of free resources that can help shoppers plan a project and spend even less at checkout. Those perks include printable and digital coupons, a library of DIY project ideas, and online product selectors and comparison guides.
Let's say you only have a vague idea of a DIY project you want to see through. On Harbor Freight's website, you can browse build plans, identify the necessary tools needed, compare available products, and then search for a coupon all before purchasing. Although these resources are not unique to Harbor Freight, their value comes from how easily shoppers can move from project inspiration to product research and potential savings within the retailer's website. For a beginner, they can provide a little more direction when stocking up on tools and maybe even leave more money in the project budget.
Save money and get inspired before you shop
A coupon only saves you money if you remember to use it, so get in the habit of checking Harbor Freight's categorized online coupon page. Instead of stuffing your wallet full of printed coupons (which you might forget to use), shoppers can pull up a digital barcode when they reach the register. And if you aren't ready to use the coupon just yet, simply make a free Harbor Freight account and save it for later. If you're old-school, printable versions are also available for anyone who would rather arrive with a coupon in hand. Scroll to the bottom of the page and find the Dollar Days section, which can make smaller purchases especially tempting as select products cost as little as $1. The available deals rotate every week, so it's worth taking a peek at the coupon page before every shopping trip.
Moreover, if you're itching to create something but aren't quite sure what, Harbor Freight's DIY project library is the perfect place to find inspiration for your next weekend build. Open the outdoor dining table project, for example, and you will find the required materials, followed by directions that walk you through cutting, assembling, and sealing the table. Many projects also have downloadable PDF guides, so you can keep the instructions nearby while working or save them for later.
Narrow down your options
If you're contemplating two different items and have decision paralysis or aren't sure about the technical details of a product, Harbor Freight's Product Selectors will be your new best friend. Select the type of product you're looking for from the available options and answer the questions about how you plan to use the product and your experience level. The website will then recommend options that best align with the answers provided.
By translating straightforward answers into a clear recommendation, the selector can help you avoid paying for power you will never use or choosing a cheaper model that cannot handle the job. Not to mention, the results make it easier to identify which specifications deserve a second look before you head to checkout. Just keep in mind that the recommendations are limited to products you can only buy at Harbor Freight.
Each selector page also includes a handful of FAQs tailored to the type of tool being researched. On the polisher page, for example, the answers address practical concerns a first-time user might have, such as whether the machine can damage a vehicle's paint and which model is easiest for a beginner to control. This additional context helps shoppers understand what using the product may involve. With all that guesswork handled, heading to checkout may be the easiest part of the entire project.