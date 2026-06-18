8 Harbor Freight Items Savvy Homeowners Should Be Stocking Up On For Summer

In the popular imagination, summer is all fireflies and grilling and watching projected movies outdoors with family and friends until late in the evening. From one dog day to the next, though, it's more likely to be about dirty fingernails and grass clippings and hitting the sack early after a quick shower. Because however much fun you plan to have, there's a correspondingly large amount of work to be done first. The last thing you need is an emergency trip to the hardware store for the basic necessities of managing summer, so we've put together a list for you of things you can find at Harbor Freight to stay prepared for anything: extension cords to move power around, and straps and anchors to keep things in place; pins and connectors to put things together, and grease and oil to keep things moving separately (and plenty more ways to deal with the peculiarities of summer). When selecting the right items, we went for those with a rating of at least 3.7 stars and a minimum of 100 reviews.

These aren't all the tools you'll need — not even the indispensable Harbor Freight budget tools — but the supplies that you should have on hand, but probably don't. They're the consumables and forgettables and refills and accessories, and they're just as necessary as the tools. Harbor Freight might not be the place for raspberry lemonade recipes or advice for brightening up your home decor for summer, but it's where you can find all the little unsung heroes that make the fun stuff possible.