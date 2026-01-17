If You Own Just One Budget Harbor Freight Tool, Customers Say Make It This One

As you might imagine, most hammers are designed to change things. Hammering a nail changes the wood you're driving the nail into, for example, and hammers used for demolition change things into smaller, disconnected things. But one type of hammer looks and acts different from all the rest, and it's designed to move things while changing things as little as possible. Meet the dead blow hammer, the oddball cousin of the mallet that has a couple of party tricks up its sleeve: It won't rebound like other hammers, and it won't damage whatever you're working on unless you try really hard. And, if you buy it from Harbor Freight, it has a price so low (as little as $7.99) that you can finally stop damaging everything you set your hammer upon.

A dead blow hammer accomplishes its wizardry by taking advantage of a hollow head filled with some medium that can move around — often steel shot or sand, sometimes lead or even steel washers — because they're often coated with a relatively soft, non-marring material. In exchange for all this, Harbor Freight only requires that you supply $7.99 for a one-pound Pittsburgh hammer, $15.99 for a five-pound hammer, and in-between prices for three weights in between. To get a handle on how good these prices are, you need look no further than the store's Icon line, in which a one-pound soft-face dead blow hammer will cost you $19.99 and a 40-ounce ball peen dead blow runs $64.99.