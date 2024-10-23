There's a "Curious George" episode in which everyone's favorite preternaturally industrious monkey decides to build a treehouse. After gathering materials, George starts assembling what must be the most dangerous structure ever built by a primate. He soon hammers his foot, then is inspired to grab pliers to hold the nail as he hammers. He still drives the nail poorly, and the wall falls on his head. But he gets the hang of it ... mostly. And soon, he has a row of partly sunk, partly bent-over nails holding his treehouse's wall to its floor.

This is not the sort of creature you want to be outsmarted by, so pay particular attention to the pliers. A company called Jelanry did, and they created a better nail-trap for apes, humans, and search engines alike: The Jelanry Nail Holder for Hammering, or if you want to go by its full name, the Plastic Pliers, Home Tool Auxiliary Pliers, Jelanry Secure Nails Anti-smashing finger Joint Pliers for More Safety for Hammering Nails Easy to Position and Keeps Fingers Safe. And even if that product name is somehow too opaque for you, don't write it off, because for $6.64 you get offset plastic pliers that hold nails in seven diameters (you can, of course, always use a hole that's significantly smaller than your nail). The handle has supports that hold it against the workpiece so that you can still get your hand around it to operate.

These pliers keep the nail in place while you hammer it, and they are designed so accommodate both short and less short nails, so that you don't bend them over like George does. It's a bit genius, and it will ensure you do way better than the monkey did.