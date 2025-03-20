Can You Find Good Deals On High-Quality Power Tools At Costco?

If you're a Costco shopper with an occasional need for reliable, name-brand power tools, there are two things you need to know: Yes, you can occasionally find a great deal on power tools, but no, Costco should almost never be your first stop for them.

The reason for these two concrete facts is that unlike Sam's Club and its Cat Power Tools connection, Costco doesn't generally offer anything like a comprehensive selection of power tools. Current power tool offerings are thin at best, at most times ... but again, you can sometimes find very good tools at excellent prices. Browsing the Costco website's power tools page can turn up a thing or two you'd recognize as power tools without squinting, but recently, the page has been dominated by power scrubbers and the occasional drill. Whether these qualify as high-quality, nicely-priced power tools depends on how much you want them to qualify.

That said, with an open mind, we're going to look at a handful of power tool deals that Costco offers, and assess if they're worth your time and money. Some of these are good finds, and others ... well, perhaps less so. Let's dive in.