Turn A Painting Staple Into A Clever Way To Cover Windows Instead Of Using Curtains
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You've found the perfect furnishings, rug, and paint color for your living room or bedroom. Now all that's left to find is a window covering to tie it all together and provide privacy. Not only are you looking for something that complements everything else in the room, but for a serious bargain if you depleted your wallet from furniture shopping. What if we told you there was a great option you could buy for a steal on Amazon? We're talking about painters' canvas drop cloths or tarps, which you can simply hang with clip-on curtain rings.
Often made from unbleached cotton duck, canvas drop cloths have a natural and neutral tone that can suit almost any décor style. They come in a wide range of sizes, including formats that nearly match standard curtain-panel sizes. They usually have pre-finished hems, so you seldom have to worry about fraying. And best of all, depending on the size, you can get them for as low as $13 each on Amazon, such as the Salt Earth Canvas Drop Cloth. It's even less if you buy multi-packs. (Compare this to cotton-duck curtain panels that run upwards of $70 for a pair at other stores.)
Some things to note before you stock up on drop cloths: Make sure you're buying cloths that are 100% cotton. Some have a waterproof plastic or poly backing that will make them too stiff to drape naturally. Check that the cloths are seamless (in other words, single pieces). Go with ones made of 7-to-10-ounce-weight canvas. Any heavier and they'll once again be too stiff to drape. And always measure for curtains before you settle on the product size.
Customizing painters' canvas drop cloths to cover windows
To better cover a window in your home, you might have to trim the length of a cloth you already purchased. But then you'll also need to hem the cut edge to prevent fraying. If you don't know how to — or just don't want to — sew by hand or machine, don't fret. There are other ways to shorten curtains without hemming, such as using hem tape, for one. If you undershot when estimating the cloth size and need wider panels, follow these instructions for sewing curtain panels together. Since curtains and drop cloths are both finished with all hemmed edges, the method is largely the same.
Want to add a bit of personality to your drop-cloth curtains? Consider dip-dying the fabric to create an eye-catching ombre effect in the hue of your choice. Try embroidering borders or simple motifs on the hems with a vibrant floss color to subtly add punch. If you're new to embroidery, there's a chain stitch technique that almost anyone can learn. (You just might want to practice first on some fabric scraps.) Sew pinch pleats in to add dimension and structure. Or, buy some fabric paint and find a stencil to add some whimsy.