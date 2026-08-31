Turn A Painting Staple Into A Clever Way To Cover Windows Instead Of Using Curtains

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You've found the perfect furnishings, rug, and paint color for your living room or bedroom. Now all that's left to find is a window covering to tie it all together and provide privacy. Not only are you looking for something that complements everything else in the room, but for a serious bargain if you depleted your wallet from furniture shopping. What if we told you there was a great option you could buy for a steal on Amazon? We're talking about painters' canvas drop cloths or tarps, which you can simply hang with clip-on curtain rings.

Often made from unbleached cotton duck, canvas drop cloths have a natural and neutral tone that can suit almost any décor style. They come in a wide range of sizes, including formats that nearly match standard curtain-panel sizes. They usually have pre-finished hems, so you seldom have to worry about fraying. And best of all, depending on the size, you can get them for as low as $13 each on Amazon, such as the Salt Earth Canvas Drop Cloth. It's even less if you buy multi-packs. (Compare this to cotton-duck curtain panels that run upwards of $70 for a pair at other stores.)

Some things to note before you stock up on drop cloths: Make sure you're buying cloths that are 100% cotton. Some have a waterproof plastic or poly backing that will make them too stiff to drape naturally. Check that the cloths are seamless (in other words, single pieces). Go with ones made of 7-to-10-ounce-weight canvas. Any heavier and they'll once again be too stiff to drape. And always measure for curtains before you settle on the product size.