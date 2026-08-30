Not Granite, Not Marble: Erin Napier's Sophisticated Countertop Alternative
Erin Napier is known for creating charming places on "Home Town," and some of her best work happens in the kitchen. Since it's such a high-use area, picking the perfect kitchen countertop material can be tricky! You want something that looks sophisticated and really anchors the space, but is also durable. While granite and marble are popular choices for this, Napier introduced audiences to an alternative option which still checks many of the same boxes: quartzite! She upgrades the kitchen countertops to a white pearl quartzite during Season 10's two-part premiere episodes. "This kitchen is max level, finest of everything," Napier said, per YouTube, calling the color scheme she picked out for the space "sophisticated and timeless."
The difference between quartz and quartzite is that quartzite isn't a manmade option (sometimes called engineered or composite). Instead, it's a naturally occurring stone that forms when sandstone encounters heat from the depths of the earth. This stone is very unique, as its natural creation process means you'll never find the same look twice. This variety makes it very sophisticated and exclusive, as the unpredictable veining and colors range from white to light pink to gray — and everything in between. It's also very strong, so you won't have to baby your quartzite countertops like you might for other materials. Looking at you, marble! This is great if you have a particularly busy kitchen.
Adding sophistication to your kitchen with quartzite countertops
To the untrained eye, quartzite can look extremely similar to marble, which is why they are both countertop options that make it easier to sell your home. They're both metamorphic too; it's just that marble comes from limestone, not sandstone. So marble is softer — quartzite offers the same look, just more practical. It's a similar story with granite. While granite is stronger than marble, it still scratches easier than quartzite and requires a touch more maintenance. That said, the pricing of the stones sits in similar ranges because there are budget and luxury options for each material. Granite runs from $50 to $100 per square foot, while quartzite sits in the $60 to $120+ range. Marble clocks in around $40 to $100 per square foot.
To follow in Napier's footsteps, you can create a sophisticated look by combining your quartzite countertops with a matching backsplash. This eliminates visible grout lines and seams. To keep things clean, consider the veining of slabs you purchase. If it's particularly dramatic, work with your contractor to line up the pieces so you don't end up with too many busy, conflicting lines between the surfaces. Napier also extended the quartzite a few inches on the island to create built-in places for gathering. Whether you choose a kitchen bar or not, extending the "short end" of the island in a waterfall edge will easily add a final touch of sophistication and visual cohesion.