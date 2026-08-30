Not Granite, Not Marble: Erin Napier's Sophisticated Countertop Alternative

Erin Napier is known for creating charming places on "Home Town," and some of her best work happens in the kitchen. Since it's such a high-use area, picking the perfect kitchen countertop material can be tricky! You want something that looks sophisticated and really anchors the space, but is also durable. While granite and marble are popular choices for this, Napier introduced audiences to an alternative option which still checks many of the same boxes: quartzite! She upgrades the kitchen countertops to a white pearl quartzite during Season 10's two-part premiere episodes. "This kitchen is max level, finest of everything," Napier said, per YouTube, calling the color scheme she picked out for the space "sophisticated and timeless."

The difference between quartz and quartzite is that quartzite isn't a manmade option (sometimes called engineered or composite). Instead, it's a naturally occurring stone that forms when sandstone encounters heat from the depths of the earth. This stone is very unique, as its natural creation process means you'll never find the same look twice. This variety makes it very sophisticated and exclusive, as the unpredictable veining and colors range from white to light pink to gray — and everything in between. It's also very strong, so you won't have to baby your quartzite countertops like you might for other materials. Looking at you, marble! This is great if you have a particularly busy kitchen.