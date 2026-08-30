Dump The Bench Grinder: Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades With An Easy-To-Use Lowe's Find
Is your lawn looking a little shaggy even after you mow it? You likely need to sharpen your lawn mower blade. Sharpening your lawn mower blade is a practical DIY task, especially if you use a tool that removes some of the technical challenges from the task, as opposed to winging it on a bench grinder. The curiously named Orange Ninja Multi Tool Garden and Knife Sharpener (found at Lowe's) is a sharpening tool that many consumers have found to easily sharpen their mower blades. So, dump that bench grinder! Sharp mower blades not only cut grass more evenly and effectively (if you know how to mow your lawn) but also cause less damage to the individual blades of grass, leading to a healthier lawn overall.
You may be wondering if sharpening your lawn mower blade is a task that you even want to try: Is it complicated, dangerous, or a lot of work? The good news is that it is none of those things if you are using a specialty tool like this Orange Ninja. There are a few things to keep in mind as you sharpen. First, wear protective gloves and eye protection. This is not a dangerous task, but safety should always be a priority. Second, the goal of sharpening the blade is to restore the previously ground cutting edge, not create a new one. More on that later. Lastly, if your blade is seriously dinged up or bent, you need to replace it rather than simply sharpen it.
Using the Orange Ninja
To use the tool, first take the blade off of the mower. It will save time in the long run (giving you better access to the edges you are sharpening) and will almost certainly produce better results. If it is a gas-powered lawnmower, be sure disconnect the sparkplug wire before you take it off (to prevent it accidentally starting the engine). Remove any gunk or buildup on the blade. Secure the blade in a vise, or clamp it to a workbench with one of the ground bevels clear of obstacles. Next, use the mower blade-sharpening slot found on the Ninja's handle. Use it to evenly grind away metal from the width of the bevel. Apply even pressure and push the Ninja across the length of the previously ground cutting-edge bevel. Do this until you've restored the whole bevel, creating a sharp point at the terminal edge. Repeat the process on the other side, and you've got a sharp lawnmower blade!
One added value to this Orange Ninja is that it sharpens a host of other types of cutting edges, including knives, scissors, and pruning tools, to name a few. It's probably even better at sharping those other items than lawn mower blades. One final caveat: If you remove considerably more metal from one side of your mower blade than the other, it may become unbalanced. Check this by hanging the blade on a nail using its mounting hole — if it tilts to one side or the other, use the tool to remove material from the side of the blade that it rotates to.