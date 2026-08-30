Dump The Bench Grinder: Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades With An Easy-To-Use Lowe's Find

Is your lawn looking a little shaggy even after you mow it? You likely need to sharpen your lawn mower blade. Sharpening your lawn mower blade is a practical DIY task, especially if you use a tool that removes some of the technical challenges from the task, as opposed to winging it on a bench grinder. The curiously named Orange Ninja Multi Tool Garden and Knife Sharpener (found at Lowe's) is a sharpening tool that many consumers have found to easily sharpen their mower blades. So, dump that bench grinder! Sharp mower blades not only cut grass more evenly and effectively (if you know how to mow your lawn) but also cause less damage to the individual blades of grass, leading to a healthier lawn overall.

You may be wondering if sharpening your lawn mower blade is a task that you even want to try: Is it complicated, dangerous, or a lot of work? The good news is that it is none of those things if you are using a specialty tool like this Orange Ninja. There are a few things to keep in mind as you sharpen. First, wear protective gloves and eye protection. This is not a dangerous task, but safety should always be a priority. Second, the goal of sharpening the blade is to restore the previously ground cutting edge, not create a new one. More on that later. Lastly, if your blade is seriously dinged up or bent, you need to replace it rather than simply sharpen it.