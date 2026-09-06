Don't Oversharpen Your Lawn Mower Blades — Use An Affordable Tool From Amazon

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A dull lawn mower blade can often leave your grass looking rough, even if everything else is working properly. Instead of cleanly slicing through the grass, it tears it. Plus, it can leave the grass and lawn looking ragged, which takes longer to recover. That is where sharpening comes in, and fortunately, you do not even need an expensive bench grinder or another large tool to sharpen your lawn mower blades. You can do it with an affordable handheld tool like the SHARPAL 129N Multipurpose Garden Tool Blade Sharpener.

The tool is available for $13 on Amazon, and it measures 5 inches long and weighs around 30 grams. It is small enough to store in a small toolbox or carry in a pocket. There is a pen clip on the sharpener to hold it securely in place in case you want to keep it in your pocket. However, despite its small size, it features two sharpening surfaces: tungsten carbide and ceramic, and you can use it to sharpen other garden essential tools like shears, pruners, and knives as well.

Buyers seem to like the SHARPAL 129N Multipurpose Garden Tool Blade Sharpener, too. It has a 4.4-star rating from about 3,000 global reviews, with nearly 70% of the customers giving it a 5-star rating. The reviews on Amazon also consistently note that the sharpener is easy to use, small, portable, and versatile. However, not all reviews are positive. Nearly 7% of the buyers have given it 1-star ratings, too, with several buyers saying that it did not improve their blades as much as they expected and that working with it takes a lot of time.