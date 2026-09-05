Skip The Chemicals: How To Remove Rust Using Your Drill Press

High humidity doesn't just cause frizzy hair on a hot summer day. It also speeds up rust on outdoor supplies, decorations, fencing, and more, leading to unsightly blemishes. But before you call in the heavy-duty chemicals, tools can be a better way to remove rust – and a drill press might be your best bet. YouTuber D, from Parts and Restoration, shows just how easy it is to attach the wire wheel from a bench grinder to a drill press for rust removal.

There are several types of wires for removing rust from metal using a wire wheel, including knotted, crimped, and stringer bead wires. Knot wires are best for heavy-duty cleaning, crimped wires work well for general rust removal, and stringer beads are good at cleaning places that are difficult to reach. Wire wheels vary in size, too, ranging from 4 to 12 inches. D uses a 6-inch wheel to tackle rust on a decent-sized shovel, which is a good size for average projects. Consider using a smaller wheel size for smaller surfaces and a larger wheel size for big surfaces.

You may be able to get by with vinegar for light rust issues if you don't have a drill press on hand. Likewise, more extensive rusting may require a chemical rust remover to successfully remove the rust. For the purposes of this guide, we'll show you how to use a drill press for some of the most extreme rust removal projects to have your metal as good as new.