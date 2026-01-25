The Typical Pantry Staple That Could Help Stop Rust From Forming On Your Pots And Pans
Even if you know how to care for cast-iron pans and other metal cookware, rust may still develop on your pots and pans. Rust forms when iron begins to oxidize and corrode, and both water and food debris can leave your cookware more susceptible to rust. Surprisingly, some people claim that tea bags, particularly black tea, are able to help prevent rusting on pots and pans. It's believed that tea's natural tannins keep the metal from oxidizing, leaving behind an unnoticeable yet protective rust-stopping coating.
While there have been studies about tannins and corrosion prevention, there's not much scientific research about the effects of tannins on iron and rust specifically. A 2019 study published in Progress in Organic Coatings, via ScienceDirect, found that natural tannins are capable of preventing corrosion in both coated and uncoated aluminum alloys — rust only occurs with iron and metals containing iron, but it is a type of metal corrosion, so the implications of this study could be promising for tea's effect on rust. There's no guarantee that this cookware hack will restore rusty pans or completely prevent future rust, but it could be worth it to give tea bags a try on your pots and pans.
Using tannins to try to prevent rust from forming on your pots and pans
Tannins are natural compounds found in tea, wine, coffee, and plant, and different kinds of teas contain different tannins, contributing to their varying flavors. Black teas contain more tannins than other types, which is what gives the tea its darker color and likely why it's recommended for preventing rust on cookware. While other kinds of used tea bags could prove helpful, as they'll still contain some tannins, black tea is likely the best choice. And since natural tannins can prevent corrosion in other metals like aluminum, it wouldn't hurt to test out this unexpected black tea hack that can help glass shower doors.
To try protecting your metal pots and pans from rusting with tea tannins, simply save your tea bags after steeping. After you've washed and dried your cookware, lightly scrub the damp, used tea bag over the surface of the metal. Moisture can contribute to rust on items like cast iron, so you may want to consider drying the pan again after applying the tea or setting it on the hot stove to evaporate the moisture.