Skip The Bench Grinder: An Easier Way To Remove Rust & Polish Metal Tools

Setting up a Dremel to restore your tools is a simple process. Before embarking on a DIY project, be sure to wear safety goggles and a mask for protection. You may even want to wear earplugs if you're sensitive to noise. Using a bench vice, secure your tool in place. Start with a small wire brush attachment or a polishing wheel. Abrasive sanding discs are ideal for flat tools like saw blades, while abrasive buffing wheels are best for cleaning rust and polishing the metal.

Turn the Dremel on, starting with a low setting of around 5,000 rpm. Start slowly, and turn it up to around 15,000 rpm. Only set the Dremel to high speeds for tough spots to ensure you don't damage the healthy metal underneath the rust. Apply a gentle amount of pressure. Too much pressure will wear out your bits faster. Continue cleaning until the metal is back to its original shine.

The easiest way to prevent your tools from rusting again is to clean them immediately after using them. Wipe down your tools after you use them to remove sweat from your hands and any grease or debris left behind. It's also a good idea to put them away into a toolbox or a storage bin that's out of the weather. Knowing how to store tools and equipment can help extend their life and keep them ready to use.