No More Files: Here's A Clever Trick To Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades

Belt sanders are a quick way of removing everything from paint to mower blade damage. But these are not the most precise or delicate of tools, and can be confounding to homeowners trying to sharpen their mower blades. Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, spoke exclusively with Hunker about the ins and outs of using this offbeat method of blade-sharpening, offering tips on choosing the right sandpaper and explaining when and how to use your sander.

"When I was first getting started in the lawnmowing business 30 years ago," Clayton explained, "I couldn't afford a proper angle grinder. ... I would sharpen my lawnmower blades with anything I could get my hands on and I used a belt sander a few times, and it can indeed work." To get the job done, he advises using a sanding belt in the heaviest grit, somewhere in the 80 grit range. It's an aggressive and quick operation, and as a result, you can expect to go through some sanding belts. Clayton also says you can expect to replace the belt after two or three sharpenings, and there are imperfections in the belt-sanding process. "What I found is that you can't get the nicks out of the blade, you can only get the surface dulling off of the metal, but if you do it once a week, it's enough to keep it sharp."