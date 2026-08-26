How Soaring Concrete Costs Are Changing How People Landscape Their Yards

Whether you wish to build a retaining wall in your yard, make an addition to your house, or use the best material for garden paths and steps, you can't overlook concrete. However, this composite material's rising costs may give you pause and alter your landscaping plans. To understand why this is happening and how it's affecting designers, builders, and homeowners, Hunker exclusively interviewed Brad Holley, owner of The UnDesign in Dallas.

"Concrete is a delicate mixture of ingredients, and every single ingredient in it must first be extracted from the earth," he said. "Whether they're being scooped, drilled, pushed, cut, crushed, blasted or mined right out of the ground, every related action requires a lot of gas and a lot of oil." In short, Holley said, "the primary driver of rising concrete costs has everything to do with the energy and fuel required to acquire, create and distribute that concrete." And since both fuel and electricity costs are on the rise, this material is getting more expensive.

Despite this, Holley said, "concrete has always been (and currently still is) one of the most economical choices you have when you need a hard, sturdy surface anywhere in a construction or renovation project." This isn't to say people aren't being cautious; some, he said, are putting their dreams on hold. But others are "choosing to avoid the markup and convenience of hiring a contractor and instead, logging on to 'YouTube University' and learning how to DIY their way through a project all by themselves." He also said that some cut down a project's scope, compromise on its size, or opt for comparatively economical alternatives.