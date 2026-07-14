Forget Pricey Concrete And Stone — There's A Cheaper Way To Build A Retaining Wall

Anyone with a hilly property understands the difficulty of gardening and landscaping on uneven terrain. Retaining walls, which are elevated structures used to support sloping ground, are a great solution for this. While you can DIY your own cinderblock retaining wall with rebar and concrete, others may opt for more elegant structures made of durable materials like natural stones. However, these materials aren't cheap, often costing between $25 to $50 per square foot. If that's out of your price range, you might want to consider sandbags as a cheaper way to build a retaining wall.

Though many of us only ever make and use sandbags to contain flooding, the fact is that their strength and flexibility make them an ideal building material for retaining walls. Your average sandbag is just a large polypropylene or burlap bag that is filled with coarse sand and tied at the top. The flexibility and weight of the materials allow the bags to connect tightly together when stacked. This makes them excellent for holding back flood waters, but also for retaining soil and preventing erosion.

Now, pre-filled sandbags can be purchased in bulk, but you can expect a price point of around $1,200 for a 3,000-pound pallet. A much cheaper alternative would be purchasing a bundle of 100 empty 14 x 26-inch propylene bags for $47, which works out to $0.47 per bag. You can then fill them with sand, which can be bought in bulk, starting at about $25 per ton.