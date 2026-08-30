Move Over, Lenox — The Valuable Porcelain China Brand To Search For At Thrift Stores

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There are a few big names in porcelain, companies that have been producing pretty plates and other dishware for centuries. In the U.S., Lenox is a biggie, dating to 1889 and known for its cream-colored dishware and hand-painted designs. Over across the pond, there's Wedgwood, founded in 1759, and celebrated for its iconic vintage Quince dishes. And in southwest central France, there's Limoges, a city rife with beautiful ceramic works.

In a city full of porcelain, one brand reigns supreme — Royal Limoges. Founded in 1797 in its namesake city, the company was family run for generations, until it was purchased by Émile Gérard, Jules Dufraisseix, and Edgar Abbot at the end of the 19th century. Taking on the name G.D.A., the brand became celebrated for its pieces in the Art Deco and Art Nouveau styles. By the 1930s, it was the largest porcelain producer in Limoges, employing more than 1,200 people and expanding its reach across the Atlantic, selling its wares to the U.S. as well as in France.

Near the end of the 20th century, in 1989, G.D.A. changed its name to Royal Limoges, reflecting the company's history (it was once under the control of Louis XVI's brother), and its status as one of the region's most celebrated porcelain brands. While porcelain may have fallen out of favor once, antique and vintage China is making a comeback, making Royal Limoges worth keeping an eye out for.