The Consumer Reports 'Smart Buy' Battery Lawn Mower That's Under $400
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Owning a gas lawn mower often means putting up with oil changes, stubborn pull cords, and exhaust fumes that nobody enjoys. Battery lawn mowers eliminate most of those headaches. The issue, however, is finding a good battery lawn mower for a reasonable price. The budget ones might struggle in thick or overgrown grass, whereas capable models can cost thousands of dollars. Luckily, though, not all battery-powered mowers follow this trend. Take, for instance, the SENIX X6 60V Max 21" Self-Propelled Mower. It was awarded the Consumer Reports (CR) "Smart Buy" badge, which means that it offers good performance while also having a modest price.
The mower is available for around $380 on Amazon currently. It comes with an 8.0 Ah (amp-hour) battery and charger, although the product description page notes that the mower and the battery are shipped separately due to carrier regulations, and they may not arrive at the same time. The SENIX X6 60V Max also has a 3-in-1 design. It gives you the flexibility to mulch grass clippings, collect them in the rear bag, or discharge them through the side chute, depending on what works best for your lawn.
Other than that, the SENIX X6 60V Max also has a brushless motor and an onboard display that shows battery and operating information. You can even control its propulsion speed and set its mowing height between 1.5 to 4 inches. Just make sure you do not set the grass cutting height too low, which is one of those common lawn mowing mistakes that you must avoid at all costs if you want a lush, green yard.
What do buyers say about the SENIX X6 60V Max battery mower?
While CR's assessment makes the Senix X6 60V Max sound like a strong value, feedback from Amazon buyers is considerably more divided. The mower has a 3.6-star rating at the time of writing this article. This is based on about 100 reviews, which is not a lot, but it still shows that the mower has left a noticeable number of customers disappointed. Nearly ⅕ of the reviews have given the battery lawn mower 1-star ratings, too. That said, not all buyers have had a bad experience with the Senix X6 60V Max. Half of the buyers have given it 5-star ratings.
The happy buyers seem to consistently praise its cutting performance, looks, and ease of use. Several reviewers also noted that the mower cuts through thick, tall weeds and grass relatively easily, and it has straightforward controls, too, that make it easy to adjust as needed when cutting the grass. Other than that, shoppers also seemed to like its bagging abilities and run time. This seems to be in line with CR's testing, which gave the Senix X6 60V Max nearly perfect scores for bagging, run time, and other categories.
As for the negative reviews, they seem to mostly focus on inconsistent battery life and quality-control issues. These are valid concerns. Also, keep in mind that if you have a big lawn, a battery mower might not be the best choice for you anyway. If that's the case, you might want a riding lawn mower or a plug-in electric or gas lawn mower to mow your whole lawn without the mower dying in the middle.