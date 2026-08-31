The Consumer Reports 'Smart Buy' Battery Lawn Mower That's Under $400

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Owning a gas lawn mower often means putting up with oil changes, stubborn pull cords, and exhaust fumes that nobody enjoys. Battery lawn mowers eliminate most of those headaches. The issue, however, is finding a good battery lawn mower for a reasonable price. The budget ones might struggle in thick or overgrown grass, whereas capable models can cost thousands of dollars. Luckily, though, not all battery-powered mowers follow this trend. Take, for instance, the SENIX X6 60V Max 21" Self-Propelled Mower. It was awarded the Consumer Reports (CR) "Smart Buy" badge, which means that it offers good performance while also having a modest price.

The mower is available for around $380 on Amazon currently. It comes with an 8.0 Ah (amp-hour) battery and charger, although the product description page notes that the mower and the battery are shipped separately due to carrier regulations, and they may not arrive at the same time. The SENIX X6 60V Max also has a 3-in-1 design. It gives you the flexibility to mulch grass clippings, collect them in the rear bag, or discharge them through the side chute, depending on what works best for your lawn.

Other than that, the SENIX X6 60V Max also has a brushless motor and an onboard display that shows battery and operating information. You can even control its propulsion speed and set its mowing height between 1.5 to 4 inches. Just make sure you do not set the grass cutting height too low, which is one of those common lawn mowing mistakes that you must avoid at all costs if you want a lush, green yard.