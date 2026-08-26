Help Keep Brown Recluse Spiders Away With A Fresh Scent They Can't Stand

Spiders are beneficial creatures that are crucial for the environment, but there are some you don't want lurking in your home. Brown recluse spiders (Loxosceles reclusa), though they are shy and tend to hide from humans, have a dangerous, venomous bite. If you're wondering what to do if you find a brown recluse spider in your home, one essential oil could work as a natural pesticide. Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens) essential oil smells minty and fresh, but it could help to rid your home of these potentially harmful spiders. Some blogs claim that wintergreen oil works as a brown recluse repellent because of the scent, but scientific studies suggest it's better for killing the arachnids.

In a 2019 study published in the Journal of the Kansas Entomological Society, researchers looked at how brown recluse spiders respond to a variety of essential oils. When exposed to strips of cardboard treated with wintergreen oil for a full day, all of the spiders died. Wintergreen oil proved to be the most effective and promising essential oil for controlling brown recluse spiders through direct contact. This study did not test the repellency of wintergreen oil but showed that it could be used in place of chemical insecticides. Some natural spider-killing products on the market contain wintergreen oil as an active ingredient, though you could use the essential oil itself to keep brown recluse spiders out of your home with an easy DIY solution. While this method could help eliminate a few arachnids, professional pest control is best for full-blown infestations.