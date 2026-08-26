Help Keep Brown Recluse Spiders Away With A Fresh Scent They Can't Stand
Spiders are beneficial creatures that are crucial for the environment, but there are some you don't want lurking in your home. Brown recluse spiders (Loxosceles reclusa), though they are shy and tend to hide from humans, have a dangerous, venomous bite. If you're wondering what to do if you find a brown recluse spider in your home, one essential oil could work as a natural pesticide. Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens) essential oil smells minty and fresh, but it could help to rid your home of these potentially harmful spiders. Some blogs claim that wintergreen oil works as a brown recluse repellent because of the scent, but scientific studies suggest it's better for killing the arachnids.
In a 2019 study published in the Journal of the Kansas Entomological Society, researchers looked at how brown recluse spiders respond to a variety of essential oils. When exposed to strips of cardboard treated with wintergreen oil for a full day, all of the spiders died. Wintergreen oil proved to be the most effective and promising essential oil for controlling brown recluse spiders through direct contact. This study did not test the repellency of wintergreen oil but showed that it could be used in place of chemical insecticides. Some natural spider-killing products on the market contain wintergreen oil as an active ingredient, though you could use the essential oil itself to keep brown recluse spiders out of your home with an easy DIY solution. While this method could help eliminate a few arachnids, professional pest control is best for full-blown infestations.
How to use wintergreen oil against brown recluse spiders
Brown recluse spiders are aptly named and tend to hide in dark locations that go untouched. After spotting one of these terrifying arachnids, you may be concerned that more are holing up in secret parts of your house. For those that avoid harsh chemicals, try making your own wintergreen spray to rid your space of brown recluses. Combine approximately 30 drops of your essential oil with water and a tablespoon of dish soap. Shake the solution, and apply it where you have previously seen spiders, or places like attics and basements, where they tend to reside. Alternatively, spray pieces of cardboard and leave them in those spots.
Since direct contact was the most effective form of control in the aforementioned study, it's crucial to target areas where the spiders are likely to touch the essential oil. Spritz your wintergreen oil around windows and doors, as well as any exterior cracks that lead into your home. This should help to prevent spiders from getting inside your house. Treat closets, storage that goes unused, and areas beneath your furniture.
You'll need to reapply wintergreen essential oil frequently for it to remain effective. Making your space less attractive will also help to get rid of brown recluse spiders naturally. Clean up clutter in your attic or closet, ensuring boxes and bins are tightly sealed or taped to eliminate nesting areas. Use a vacuum to remove any webs and spiders you find, emptying the bag or canister outdoors.