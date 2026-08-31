The WD-40 Hack You Need Before Weed Whacking Your Lawn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The always helpful WD-40 is right up there with duct tape for the most useful household staples — you can use either for almost anything. However, the spray can may not be the first thing that springs to mind when you're thinking about lawn care. Nevertheless, there are several handy ways to use WD-40 in your yard and garden, and this classic lubricant and rust prevention spray could be just the thing to keep your lawn edges looking great. Don't worry; we're not suggesting that you trek your property's perimeter hunched over with a can of WD-40 lubing your grass. To make the weed whacking process more efficient, try applying some of the spray to the spool as a way to prevent jams in the line.

As you're weed whacking, you may eventually find yourself struggling to release more line by continually tapping the string trimmer head to no avail. This experience is all too familiar. During use, detritus can coat your trimmer string, preventing it from discharging. Your line might also experience heat buildup that causes it to stick to itself. Sometimes, the trimmer line is just old and needs a little help.

You don't have to buy new trimmer line, and it won't work to yank out the string line by hand. And you don't have to disassemble everything by unscrewing the bump cap, pulling out the spool and spring, and removing the head. Instead, by spraying just a little WD-40 into the spool, you can loosen a welded or otherwise jammed line and proceed with your work.