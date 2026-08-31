The WD-40 Hack You Need Before Weed Whacking Your Lawn
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The always helpful WD-40 is right up there with duct tape for the most useful household staples — you can use either for almost anything. However, the spray can may not be the first thing that springs to mind when you're thinking about lawn care. Nevertheless, there are several handy ways to use WD-40 in your yard and garden, and this classic lubricant and rust prevention spray could be just the thing to keep your lawn edges looking great. Don't worry; we're not suggesting that you trek your property's perimeter hunched over with a can of WD-40 lubing your grass. To make the weed whacking process more efficient, try applying some of the spray to the spool as a way to prevent jams in the line.
As you're weed whacking, you may eventually find yourself struggling to release more line by continually tapping the string trimmer head to no avail. This experience is all too familiar. During use, detritus can coat your trimmer string, preventing it from discharging. Your line might also experience heat buildup that causes it to stick to itself. Sometimes, the trimmer line is just old and needs a little help.
You don't have to buy new trimmer line, and it won't work to yank out the string line by hand. And you don't have to disassemble everything by unscrewing the bump cap, pulling out the spool and spring, and removing the head. Instead, by spraying just a little WD-40 into the spool, you can loosen a welded or otherwise jammed line and proceed with your work.
How to use WD-40 on your weed whacker
While the fix is pretty simple, the problem can be frustrating when you just need to get the job done. First, make sure you're using the right string size and that you know how to restring a weed eater, as improper line installation could lead to frequent jams or breaks. Keep your trimmer on a regular maintenance schedule, too. On yard work day, before you start your weed whacker, spray the jammed string trimmer line with a few shots of WD-40.
You don't need to spray the already exposed string, however. Instead, send a few squirts inside the weed whacker's head. Most trimmer models have two holes — one on each side — where the string is fed through and comes out when you tap the bump cap. Feed the WD-40 can's nozzle in each hole one at a time and spray. The oil will lubricate the line, releasing it from itself. Whenever you tap the head, the string should eject without fuss. If the first couple of squirts don't get the string going, spray the holes once more. Likewise, if the string line becomes stubborn again later, a couple more squirts will convince the string to get back to work. Then, after you finish weed whacking, use this WD-40 trick before mowing your lawn to make the rest of your yard care routine go even smoother.