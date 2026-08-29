He Upcycles An Old Cabinet Into An Outdoor Storage System With A Chic DIY
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The distinction between indoor and outdoor living is not as black and white as it used to be. Today, yards and gardens are slowly transitioning into another room of the home (sans walls) thanks to furniture and accents that look interchangeable. And, according to one viral crafter, they are. Instead of allowing an old wooden cabinet to get tossed to the curb, leven.im.blockhaus on Instagram decided to transform it into a minty-green outdoor shed.
Using indoor furniture outdoors is a unique way to keep things organized and add a personal touch to your al fresco aesthetic. Not only does this DIY allow the creator to house and protect seasonal items, but it also keeps those things accessible while freeing up the rest of his space. Typically, quality outdoor furniture can rack up in price, as it's built to withstand conditions you're obviously not facing inside the house. However, the pieces can feel a bit utilitarian. If you're looking for a fun yet functional addition to your outdoor oasis and don't mind putting in the work, you can create a more aesthetic storage solution.
How to transform an old wooden cabinet into an outdoor shed
Although every outdoor furniture DIY is different, the first way to start any upcycling project is to clean the item and remove necessary debris. Stylistically, Johannes removed a few particular elements, including the doors, to piece together new ones, which isn't necessary. What is, however, is caring for the wood to avoid moisture damage that can result in deterioration and mold. Crafters will have to apply a wood sealant made for outdoor use, such as Varathane Oil-Based Ultimate Spar Urethane. It's a good idea to sand the piece down first if there's already a finish, as you'll want the sealer to stick. When deciding on paint colors, simply select an exterior paint in the shade of your choosing.
Keep in mind that you'll likely have to reapply sealant and paint on an annual basis due to wear and tear. Additionally, you'll need to consider how to protect your piece against harsh weather, from bringing it inside to utilizing a waterproof cover. Lastly, consider your placement of the piece. You'll likely want to place it on a sturdy surface or bricks to prevent water damage and debris from entering the bottom of the furniture when the ground gets wet. A covered deck or patio is a good option for placement so the piece is somewhat shielded from the elements.