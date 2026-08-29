He Upcycles An Old Cabinet Into An Outdoor Storage System With A Chic DIY

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The distinction between indoor and outdoor living is not as black and white as it used to be. Today, yards and gardens are slowly transitioning into another room of the home (sans walls) thanks to furniture and accents that look interchangeable. And, according to one viral crafter, they are. Instead of allowing an old wooden cabinet to get tossed to the curb, leven.im.blockhaus on Instagram decided to transform it into a minty-green outdoor shed.

Using indoor furniture outdoors is a unique way to keep things organized and add a personal touch to your al fresco aesthetic. Not only does this DIY allow the creator to house and protect seasonal items, but it also keeps those things accessible while freeing up the rest of his space. Typically, quality outdoor furniture can rack up in price, as it's built to withstand conditions you're obviously not facing inside the house. However, the pieces can feel a bit utilitarian. If you're looking for a fun yet functional addition to your outdoor oasis and don't mind putting in the work, you can create a more aesthetic storage solution.