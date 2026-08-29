How Long Can You Keep Baking Soda In The Refrigerator?

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You can find plenty of intriguing things in the fridge: the leftovers from your go-to takeout order, a few sweets. Then, of course, there are unwelcome discoveries like the bag of soggy lettuce you forgot about (again). Whatever the case might be, you'll want to banish bad smells inside your refrigerator for good, lest you lose your appetite while reaching for a midnight snack. A box of baking soda can go a long way — and for quite awhile, too. Usually, it can keep doing it's job for half a year before it needs replacement.

Sodium bicarbonate wears many hats: baker, cleaner, deodorizer. It's responsible for fluffy cakes and chewy cookies, but it's also particularly handy when it comes time to neutralize the odors in the fridge. When the base that is baking soda collides with the acidic molecules of foul-smelling foods, it kicks into high gear to give your nostrils a reprieve, typically clearing out wonky scents within 48 hours or so. Even if you deep clean your fridge and toss whatever bites are responsible for the stench, you'll notice that the scents can potentially linger, which is why you need a helper to kick them to the curb. Keep a few boxes of baking soda on hand for a regular and refreshing switch.