How Long Can You Keep Baking Soda In The Refrigerator?
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You can find plenty of intriguing things in the fridge: the leftovers from your go-to takeout order, a few sweets. Then, of course, there are unwelcome discoveries like the bag of soggy lettuce you forgot about (again). Whatever the case might be, you'll want to banish bad smells inside your refrigerator for good, lest you lose your appetite while reaching for a midnight snack. A box of baking soda can go a long way — and for quite awhile, too. Usually, it can keep doing it's job for half a year before it needs replacement.
Sodium bicarbonate wears many hats: baker, cleaner, deodorizer. It's responsible for fluffy cakes and chewy cookies, but it's also particularly handy when it comes time to neutralize the odors in the fridge. When the base that is baking soda collides with the acidic molecules of foul-smelling foods, it kicks into high gear to give your nostrils a reprieve, typically clearing out wonky scents within 48 hours or so. Even if you deep clean your fridge and toss whatever bites are responsible for the stench, you'll notice that the scents can potentially linger, which is why you need a helper to kick them to the curb. Keep a few boxes of baking soda on hand for a regular and refreshing switch.
Here's when to replace the baking soda in your fridge
While some are hesitant about putting baking soda in the fridge, others are all for the neutralizing method. (And the other clever ways to use baking soda that might not be quite as obvious.) Once a box is opened, it has a shelf life of six months and can assist with baking needs within that time frame. Test it out if you're unsure. Pour a small serving of baking soda in a bowl, mix it with something acidic, and if it fizzes, it's still good to go for baking purposes. However, cleaning experts would encourage removing the baking soda from your fridge sooner than six months. You should be changing it every one to three months. If you start spotting clumpy bits inside, it's time to make a move. Overall, unopened boxes can last up to three years.
To up the ante and get more bang for the buck, some homeowners add a half of lemon to the fridge next to the box of baking soda in attempts to rid the appliance of odors. If you're attempting to prolong its capabilities, make sure to store the baking soda in an area that's damp and free of humidity, or even in the freezer.