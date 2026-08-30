The Fall-Themed Vintage Pyrex Dish You'll Want To Find At The Thrift Store

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As the season changes from summer to fall, you may find yourself looking for the perfect piece of autumnal home décor — and if you're a fan of vintage cookware, you could find it while thrifting. Pyrex is a brand you should never ignore at the thrift store; their classic cookware has a fervent following due to its high quality and colorful, retro designs. And the Pyrex pattern you absolutely want on your Thanksgiving table this year is Golden Acorn, a chic fall-themed design produced from 1960-1963.

Pyrex manufactured six dishes in varying shapes and sizes with the Golden Acorn pattern, so sharp-eyed enthusiasts can assemble a large collection that will look beautiful either on the shelf or on their dining table. It was available as a 1 ¼ quart and 2-quart square "Space-Saver" casserole dish, a 1 ½ quart oval divided dish, a 1 ½ oval open baker, and oval "Decorator" casseroles in 1 ½ quart and 2 ½ quart sizes. Pyrex also produced three round casserole dishes, likely for a test market, and they are much harder to find.