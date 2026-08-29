No Need For Tools: Sharpen Blades With A Dish That's Already In Your Cabinets

Is there anything worse than using a dull utility blade when you're almost done with a DIY project, or a neglected kitchen knife when you're trying to cook a meal? Not only is it infinitely more difficult to make precise cuts, but since you have to apply more pressure and use more force with a blunt knife, it's also way more dangerous. While the sharpening process is easy if you have a whetstone, grinder, or purpose-built electric device, you may find yourself at a loss if none of those tools are at your immediate disposal. It turns out there's actually no need for tools. Because glazed ceramic coffee cups, plates, or bowls usually have a slightly abrasive underside, you can easily sharpen blades with a dish that's already in your cabinets.

Sharpening kitchen knives is one of those things a lot of us put off because it can feel intimidating. The same goes for landscaping or utility blades that seem either too big and bulky or small and fiddly to sharpen safely. But the unglazed ring around a ceramic dish is ideal for the task because it provides a flat and stable surface along with just the right amount of abrasion to restore the edges of a dull blade. If you're struggling with dull blades, here's how to substitute a simple ceramic dish for a traditional whetstone.