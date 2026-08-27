Hide Laundry Machine Eyesores With The Help Of This Genius IKEA Hack

Although many of us can't wait to show off a sleek new refrigerator or luxury range, nobody shows off a new washer or dryer. One genius IKEA hack won't solve the problem of whose turn it is to fold the laundry, but definitely hides the washing machine or dryer. YouTuber Lars Rannes converts an affordable pantry-height cabinet into a perfect hiding spot for these appliances. Whether you're debating whether an all-in-one washer-dryer combo is worth it, or your laundry room is so tiny there's nowhere to set so much as a dryer sheet, this DIY hack is worth considering.

It's not the easiest project for beginners, and we're not just saying that because you'll need to assemble a fairly large piece of IKEA furniture to complete it. It requires careful engineering to make sure the movement of the heaviest spin cycle doesn't make the cabinet fall apart over time. You'll also need to ensure there is enough clearance space behind the machines for hoses and vents.

Rannes accomplished this with several pieces of lumber, plus a few other items from IKEA. Along with the $199 SEKTION 30x90 inch cabinet, he used the SEKTION collection's $14 reinforced galvanized steel rails and $6 cabinet legs for added stability and lift. Two sets of ENKÖPING Doors, one measuring 15x30 inches for $72 each, and one measuring 15x60 inches for $92 each, conceal what's inside. By the time you spring for a few UTRUSTA hinges, the total cost for this IKEA hack comes to around $500.