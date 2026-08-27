Hide Laundry Machine Eyesores With The Help Of This Genius IKEA Hack
Although many of us can't wait to show off a sleek new refrigerator or luxury range, nobody shows off a new washer or dryer. One genius IKEA hack won't solve the problem of whose turn it is to fold the laundry, but definitely hides the washing machine or dryer. YouTuber Lars Rannes converts an affordable pantry-height cabinet into a perfect hiding spot for these appliances. Whether you're debating whether an all-in-one washer-dryer combo is worth it, or your laundry room is so tiny there's nowhere to set so much as a dryer sheet, this DIY hack is worth considering.
It's not the easiest project for beginners, and we're not just saying that because you'll need to assemble a fairly large piece of IKEA furniture to complete it. It requires careful engineering to make sure the movement of the heaviest spin cycle doesn't make the cabinet fall apart over time. You'll also need to ensure there is enough clearance space behind the machines for hoses and vents.
Rannes accomplished this with several pieces of lumber, plus a few other items from IKEA. Along with the $199 SEKTION 30x90 inch cabinet, he used the SEKTION collection's $14 reinforced galvanized steel rails and $6 cabinet legs for added stability and lift. Two sets of ENKÖPING Doors, one measuring 15x30 inches for $72 each, and one measuring 15x60 inches for $92 each, conceal what's inside. By the time you spring for a few UTRUSTA hinges, the total cost for this IKEA hack comes to around $500.
Surround your washer or dryer with a SEKTION Cabinet and ENKÖPING Doors from IKEA
Turning an IKEA cabinet into a beautiful storage solution isn't a project for the fainthearted, and once you've assembled your SEKTION cabinet the real challenge begins. After attaching the doors, position the cabinet against the wall exactly where you want the washer or dryer to sit before marking the back panel where cords and hoses will need to pass through. Using a jigsaw, carefully cut a hole large enough to accommodate them. Then, attach enough 2x4s to the back of your cabinet directly underneath the hole you've just made to create the necessary clearance area.
You'll also need to remove the cabinet base, because the machine must sit directly on the floor. If it rests on the cabinet bottom instead, the vibrations will eventually cause the cabinet to come apart. It's actually easier to accomplish the next step before knocking out the base. Attach galvanized steel rails across the front of the assembled cabinet. Installing the rails first keeps things nice and square while you drill them into both sides.
Even if you find yourself suddenly appreciating why new cabinets cost so much, it pays to see this project to the end. After setting your SEKTION cabinet in place and carefully fitting your washing machine inside, it's incredibly easy and affordable to add a few optional UTRUSTA shelves for storing detergent or dryer sheets as a finishing touch. Each side of the cabinet has pre-drilled holes that make it easy to adjust them depending on the height of your machines.