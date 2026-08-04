Turn An IKEA IVAR Cabinet Into A Beautiful Storage Solution For Your Living Room

Stain or paint is the other major way to personalize the unit. You can stain or paint the pieces before mounting the spheres, or after. There's one creative case where you'll want to color them before, which is if you want to choose contrasting colors between the cabinet and spheres: this other example from @ahomewithtwodogs shows how a two-tone color palette can create a Pop Art-style piece of furniture that's fun for an eclectic space that's uniquely yours. If you want a more subdued furniture piece, it's hard to go wrong with natural wood stains, which can play nicely with a range of decor styles, from organic modern to traditional. The noticeably geometric design means the piece can fit in with several retro design trends making a comeback, including postmodern and Art Deco-inspired spaces. Lastly, you can add your own feet to the cabinet, if that further helps tie it to your decor style. Brass and wood tapered legs like the Airy Abode premium ash furniture legs lend the dynamism of mixed media, while unfinished bun feet like the Txucc bun feet offer a customizable, traditional option.

Regardless of the customizations you choose, it's important to get the spheres straight. Nothing cheapens the look of this DIY more than unintentionally wonky lines. Use a level and ruler to mark where you want to place the circles before you start and ensure the lines are straight and even. Wood glue is suitable for adhering the half-spheres to the cupboard: a highly-rated option like Gorilla Wood Glue should do the trick. The finished project has a statement-making, luxurious look. Similar-looking products, like the Noir Didier Sideboard sell for thousands of dollars, so you can make your own for a mere fraction of the cost, plus have the option to personalize it. Of course, beyond the striking style it can add to your space, it's a great storage addition too, with its two adjustable shelves inside.