Are Washer Dryer Combos Worth It? The Downsides Are Worse Than You Know

In theory, there's a lot to love about all-in-one washer and dryer combo units, starting with the fact that there's just plain less of it than there is of separate washer and dryer units. Sadly, there are trade-offs, and it's fair to say the trades you have to make for a combo unit can be pretty off-putting.

Let's start with the obvious. If you get a combo unit, one of the things you'll put off is the next load of laundry, since you can't start it until the current load dries. And that might be quite a while, given the dry times most of these units can achieve. Add to that the fact that you can't fit as much actual laundry into a combo machine, and you might start thinking about buying a second one ... except that they might be pretty expensive to boot. There is, indeed, a lot to consider when choosing a washer and dryer, and that applies just as much to combo units.

Before we have a look at the upsides and way-down-low sides of combination washer/dryers, note that we're discussing both models with ventless condenser dryers and those with ventless heat pump dryers. We'll let you know when there's an important difference between the two — and there are some important differences. Condenser dryers use simple heat exchangers that are about as efficient as a standard vented dryer, while heat pump dryers employ an evaporator coil and refrigerant cycles to preserve and reuse the heat they create, thereby using 28 percent less energy along the way.

