Forget Bench Grinders: This Ace Hardware Find Sharpens Garden Tools For Under $20

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The garden tools we use to chop and cut branches or harvest flowers and fruit are wonderful as long as they are sharp. But even if you only use these tools for pruning or trimming, it's difficult to put up with them when they get dull. On one hand, you might think sharpening garden tools something best left to the professionals, and you might not even know where to start if yo want to do the task yourself. But with the help of the STIHL All-In-1 Sharpening Device found at Ace Hardware stores, even novice DIYers can successfully put a sharp edge on their pruning tools. This handheld tool (also known as the STIHL 3-in-1 because of its three built-in sharpening ports) is easy and safe to use. You can sharpen pruning shears, scissors, hedge trimmers, knives, hatchets, cleavers, and more. You could replace your bench grinder with an angle grinder instead, but this handheld tool is much easier to carry around.

On a theoretical level, the perfect cutting edge would be infinitely thin (sharp), infinitely smooth, and infinitely strong. When a cutting tool gets dull, its sharp edge becomes deformed. It gets rounded and perhaps even nicked. Sharpening restores the cutting edge by removing a tiny amount of metal to change the shape back to its proper thin edge. The benefit of the STIHL All-In-1 Sharpening Device is that the sharpening ports each have unique angles built into them. One is for pruning shears, one for scissors and knives, and one for axes and cleavers. Used properly, the tool will restore a sharp, properly-shaped edge to any garden tool you can think of.