Skip The Bench Grinder: Sharpen Your Landscape Edger Fast With A Portable Alternative

Whether it's around a garden bed, along a walkway, or along a driveway, a clean edge helps keep your lawn looking beautiful. It stops grass from spreading where you don't want it to go, improves drainage, and makes maintenance, including mowing, easier. You can buy an expensive tool to edge your lawn, but this is one job for which a cheaper tool that's already in your shed, like a hand edger, works just as well if you keep it sharp. You can easily do this with an angle grinder, as garden tool expert donnyboy73 demonstrates on YouTube.

A manual edging tool typically has a semi-circular blade, because this shape helps it penetrate the ground and makes edging easier. The shape of the blade doesn't matter much to an angle grinder, though, and it will happily sharpen semicircular and straight blades with no problem. It will also sharpen your shovels, shears, and even your lawn mower blade.

Because an angle grinder wears down metal so quickly, it's tempting to sharpen garden tools to a razor's edge when you use one, but it's wise to avoid this, especially with an edger. A sharp blade may cut grass more cleanly, but it chips more easily when it encounters rocks and coarse soil, and that means you have to sharpen it more frequently. Generally, you're aiming for the sharpness of a dinner knife, and that seldom takes more than a few quick passes with an angle grinder.