What Are Orange Light Bulbs Used For?

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When somebody has an orange porch light, it typically means they are showing support for a certain cause (or are just really ready for Halloween!). But, when orange light bulbs start showing up in other parts of the house, they have a totally different purpose. Inside, they're meant to help regulate your circadian rhythm. The light is supposed to remind your body of the sun, which back in the day was the only source of light humans had! So, if you live somewhere without a lot of natural light (like way up north during the winter), you can still keep yourself on track.

Brighter light (like blue from screens or bright white bulbs) keeps you awake. Warm lights, like orange, can help you wind down in the evenings when you still need to see what you're doing, but don't want to energize yourself. The exact science behind how this works is still emerging. Norwegian researchers are experimenting with using orange filters on windows and lamps to impact mood and behavior. They are seeing positive preliminary results. In addition, a team at the University of Washington in Seattle is investigating whether orange light can impact melatonin production (a hormone that helps make you sleepy). In the meantime, there is anecdotal evidence from places like Reddit that says orange light really does make a difference and should be your top pick for bedroom lighting ideas.