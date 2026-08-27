What Are Orange Light Bulbs Used For?
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When somebody has an orange porch light, it typically means they are showing support for a certain cause (or are just really ready for Halloween!). But, when orange light bulbs start showing up in other parts of the house, they have a totally different purpose. Inside, they're meant to help regulate your circadian rhythm. The light is supposed to remind your body of the sun, which back in the day was the only source of light humans had! So, if you live somewhere without a lot of natural light (like way up north during the winter), you can still keep yourself on track.
Brighter light (like blue from screens or bright white bulbs) keeps you awake. Warm lights, like orange, can help you wind down in the evenings when you still need to see what you're doing, but don't want to energize yourself. The exact science behind how this works is still emerging. Norwegian researchers are experimenting with using orange filters on windows and lamps to impact mood and behavior. They are seeing positive preliminary results. In addition, a team at the University of Washington in Seattle is investigating whether orange light can impact melatonin production (a hormone that helps make you sleepy). In the meantime, there is anecdotal evidence from places like Reddit that says orange light really does make a difference and should be your top pick for bedroom lighting ideas.
Orange light fights back against our blue light screens
In addition to people turning to orange lights for their potential health benefits, there is also a growing trend of orange light being used in decor. Since we are exposed to blue light screens all day (computers, TVs, cell phones, and more) , some are consciously filling their lamps and light fixtures with orange to offset the color. They want to balance things out and give their eyes a break by resetting their environment. "Orange is a resistance to the sterility of modern life," Grace Ginsburg, an early adopter of the trend, told Curbed. This adaptation follows the overall design trends of recent years. Stark, sterile, bright white spaces are being left behind in favor of cozier, more lived-in alternatives. "When you walk by someone's apartment and they do have bright white, bluish white," Dan Goedeker, a director of photography, also told the outlet. "It's like ... how do they live in there?"
There are plenty of options to bring orange light bulbs into your home. If you've already made the switch to smart lighting, you can add orange to the existing program. If you don't have LED bulbs that can make the change, or only want a lamp or two, you can also easily grab regular bulbs like the AHEKS Orange Light Bulbs 9 Watt (60 Watt Equivalent) to manually swap things out. If you don't want to go full orange, L LOHAS LED Amber Light Bulbs can provide a similar vibe.