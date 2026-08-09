What Does An Orange Porch Light Mean?

People often use their porch lights to communicate with their community. If you are out and about and see a light that is different than the classic white, it's very likely to draw your attention. For example, some folks turn their porch lights purple in October to bring awareness of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). If you see a blue porch light, it could be for a number of initiatives — from support for fallen law enforcement to World Autism Day. But what about an orange porch light? The color orange is used for many reasons: as a spooky touch for Halloween, to highlight National Gun Violence Awareness Day in June, or to show support for a specific cause, like Light up Delphi.

The Light up Delphi movement was created to honor the memories of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, who were murdered near Delphi, Indiana, in 2017. The campaign was meant to honor their memory and demand justice for them. At the time, Lowes Lafayette donated 1,000 light bulbs to help kickstart the tribute and the local Lions Club distributed orange light bulbs for a donation. The fund was designated for the families of the girls whose lives were taken. In early 2026, a man was convicted of the murders. While unreported, it's possible that community members still turn their lights orange in honor of the girls, as well as others with similar stories.