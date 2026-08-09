What Does An Orange Porch Light Mean?
People often use their porch lights to communicate with their community. If you are out and about and see a light that is different than the classic white, it's very likely to draw your attention. For example, some folks turn their porch lights purple in October to bring awareness of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). If you see a blue porch light, it could be for a number of initiatives — from support for fallen law enforcement to World Autism Day. But what about an orange porch light? The color orange is used for many reasons: as a spooky touch for Halloween, to highlight National Gun Violence Awareness Day in June, or to show support for a specific cause, like Light up Delphi.
The Light up Delphi movement was created to honor the memories of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, who were murdered near Delphi, Indiana, in 2017. The campaign was meant to honor their memory and demand justice for them. At the time, Lowes Lafayette donated 1,000 light bulbs to help kickstart the tribute and the local Lions Club distributed orange light bulbs for a donation. The fund was designated for the families of the girls whose lives were taken. In early 2026, a man was convicted of the murders. While unreported, it's possible that community members still turn their lights orange in honor of the girls, as well as others with similar stories.
Other reasons for orange porch lights in your neighborhood
Outside of the Light up Delphi movement, another reason your neighbor might set their porch light to orange is for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. This event is the first weekend of June each year. It coincides with the birthday of Hadiya Pendleton, a young activist who lost her life to gun violence in 2013. The campaign encourages those in support of ending gun violence to turn orange that weekend to both honor survivors and create solidarity within the community. Supporters can wear orange clothing, turn their social media the color, and swap out their porch light to show they are participating. Some businesses also join in by programming their exterior LED lights to be orange as well. So, you might see orange porch lights on commercial buildings, not just homes.
The final reason for an orange porch light is significantly more lighthearted. If you see these around your neighborhood, particularly in September or October, the most likely explanation is that the person living there is simply gearing up for the holiday. While there are plenty of Halloween color schemes that go beyond just orange and black, they are a classic for a reason. An orange porch light perfectly complements pumpkins and fall leaves. It also creates lots of harsh shadows against your decorations, which can be perfect for spooky season.