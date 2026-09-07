The Best Battery Riding Lawn Mower Brand Knocks John Deere Down A Peg
Founded in 1837, John Deere has long reigned as one of the most popular lawn mower brands in the U.S., if not the most popular. Its iconic green-and-yellow deer logo always leaps to mind when picturing outdoor power equipment, whether it's a massive utility tractor or a compact riding mower. Given John Deere's name recognition, it's easy to overlook other high-quality manufacturers. But if you're on the hunt for a new riding mower, especially an electric model, one brand to also keep in mind is Ego Power+. In a 2026 Consumer Reports review of battery-operated riding lawn mowers, Ego came out on top, producing two of the three highest-rated models on the list, both of which scored better than John Deere's highest-rated mower in the category.
One of the biggest differences between gas and electric lawn mowers is run time, as gas mowers typically run longer and are easier to refuel. However, Ego specializes in cordless outdoor power equipment, ranging from electric chainsaws to snow blowers, and Consumer Reports gave the brand's battery-operated riding mowers solid marks for their run time. The top-rated model is Ego's ZT4205S, and the third-place recipient is Ego's ZT4204L. Both are zero-turn mowers with 42-inch decks, but the greatest difference is the steering system, as the former has a standard yoke-style steering wheel, and the latter is equipped with lap bars. The second-place finisher is Greenworks' CrossoverZ CRZ428. Meanwhile, John Deere's highest-rated battery-operated riding mower, the ZTrak Z370R-42, finished sixth in Consumer Reports' ranking.
Comparing Ego's top-rated battery riding lawn mowers
Ego has released several new electric riding mowers since the initial Consumer Reports test, essentially updating previous models, and stock has dwindled for the high-rated ZT4205S. The brand has since launched an updated ZT4215S version, priced at $5,799 by most retailers. The good news is that Consumer Reports tested this mower too and rated it very highly. It shares many specs with the older iteration, although there are a few tweaks. The ZT4215S also has a 42-inch deck, three driving modes, zero-turn steering, and a maximum speed of 8 mph. However, it actually has a shortened battery life that's estimated to mow up to 2 acres on a single charge, compared to 2.5 acres for the older model. The payoff is that there's a slight uptick in power and torque, as the new ZT4205S's battery is equivalent to a 24-horsepower gas engine, according to the brand.
Of course, John Deere still makes some of the best riding lawn mowers on the market, and the ZTrak Z370R-42 is worth considering as well, especially if you're loyal to the brand. It's available in a 42- or 48-inch deck and has an estimated mowing range of up to 2 acres on a single charge. Just like Ego Power+, John Deere has updated its line of electric riding lawn mowers, releasing a revamped Z370RS model. There are many things to consider when buying any type of lawn mower, and electric riding mowers have their own pros and cons, but fortunately there are plenty of great options to mow your lawn gas-free.