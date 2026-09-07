The Best Battery Riding Lawn Mower Brand Knocks John Deere Down A Peg

Founded in 1837, John Deere has long reigned as one of the most popular lawn mower brands in the U.S., if not the most popular. Its iconic green-and-yellow deer logo always leaps to mind when picturing outdoor power equipment, whether it's a massive utility tractor or a compact riding mower. Given John Deere's name recognition, it's easy to overlook other high-quality manufacturers. But if you're on the hunt for a new riding mower, especially an electric model, one brand to also keep in mind is Ego Power+. In a 2026 Consumer Reports review of battery-operated riding lawn mowers, Ego came out on top, producing two of the three highest-rated models on the list, both of which scored better than John Deere's highest-rated mower in the category.

One of the biggest differences between gas and electric lawn mowers is run time, as gas mowers typically run longer and are easier to refuel. However, Ego specializes in cordless outdoor power equipment, ranging from electric chainsaws to snow blowers, and Consumer Reports gave the brand's battery-operated riding mowers solid marks for their run time. The top-rated model is Ego's ZT4205S, and the third-place recipient is Ego's ZT4204L. Both are zero-turn mowers with 42-inch decks, but the greatest difference is the steering system, as the former has a standard yoke-style steering wheel, and the latter is equipped with lap bars. The second-place finisher is Greenworks' CrossoverZ CRZ428. Meanwhile, John Deere's highest-rated battery-operated riding mower, the ZTrak Z370R-42, finished sixth in Consumer Reports' ranking.