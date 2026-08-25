Turn A Wire Fence Into Instant Backyard Privacy With An Easy DIY

While yard fencing is installed for any number of reasons, from keeping the dog in to creating child safety boundaries, one of the main motivations is privacy. Good fences make good neighbors, as they say! But what if your home has a basic wire fence that provides containment but no privacy through its open grid? Thankfully, TikTok's here to save the day without breaking the bank, with user thediyguy1 sharing how to add privacy to a standard, wire mesh fence by simply sliding wood slats within the grid.

The basic idea is to use wood boards to create a frame surrounding on one side of the wire, then affix vertical strips between the upper and lower supports on the opposite side of the wire to secure everything together. This hack will work with any type of welded wire fencing, whether it's a flat grid or has the curved profile. The curved fencing panels, called 3D curved wire, in the TikTok video give the fence additional bracing and stability against wind or wear and tear, because the wood slats slide between the wires.

You'll want to use wood slats made from material that will withstand the elements, such as cedar or pressure-treated boards. Measure the overall length and height so you can calculate how much wood is required, as well as the best board lengths to purchase for your particular fence dimensions. You'll need horizontal boards that run along the top and bottom, and vertical slats that run between them for the entire length of the fence. Once the materials are calculated and in hand, it takes only an afternoon and some basic tools, like a staple gun, to transform your basic wire fence into a DIY privacy fence.