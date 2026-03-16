Forget Outdoor Curtains: The DIY Alternative That Adds Privacy And A High-End Look

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you want to control privacy and light on your deck or patio, outdoor curtains are usually the go-to option. But the flowy fabric doesn't complement every aesthetic, so why not try something more versatile, like a shutter fence? The wooden screen is made of horizontal slats that open and close, allowing you to filter in light and block prying eyes as you please. It's like having giant wooden blinds but with a high-end look.

This DIY can take the entire weekend, depending on how big the area you want to fence is. Equipment-wise, grab a drill, a leveler, a pencil, and a saw. For materials, you'll need post rails to secure the fence, 5/4-inch deck boards for the horizontal slats, and a shutter hardware kit like the Pylex Deck Sunblind System. The number of boards you'll need depends on your desired fence size. A roughly 4-foot-tall fence uses 11 horizontal boards within each post section. You need one post for every 4 to 8 linear feet of fence. The closer together they are, the higher load your fence can support. This distance will also determine the length of the shutter slats (5/4 deck boards). If you already have a pile of wood handy, this creative privacy screen can beautify your outdoor space on a budget.