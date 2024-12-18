Will A Fence Boost Your Home's Value? Here's What You Should Know

If you are getting ready to sell your home, you are likely considering all the ways in which you may be able to boost your home's value. One area many sellers focus on is the home's exterior, which is generates a lot of interest to draw in buyers. Landscape maintenance and exterior paint jobs are a great place to start, but one upgrade you may want to think twice about is fencing and whether this addition is really worth it.

A little research into fencing comes up with some confusing and noncommittal information, but from an appraisal standpoint, the answer is a pretty clear-cut no. The desire for fencing is typically subjective among buyers, making it a preferential amenity, which means that buyers are unlikely to consider it a must-have feature when it comes to a home's value. Yet, while appraisers don't consider fencing in terms of home value, there are other ways it could assist in selling a home. So, whether you invest in this project could come down to the specific details of your home, its location, and what kind of potential buyers you want to attract.