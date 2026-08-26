Laminate Countertops Look Way Different From What You Remember

If you've ever spent time at your grandparents' house or bought an old home to renovate, you're probably familiar with vintage laminate countertops. In the 1970s, kitchen and bathroom counters often came in shades of avocado green or burnt orange, sometimes featuring sparkling flecks of gold and silver to perfectly match the kitchen appliances made in the same colorful palette. It's definitely a nostalgic look, but it's also exactly why many people cringe at the thought of laminate counters today. For those of you who do, you might be happy to know that modern laminate looks a lot different now than it did back then.

Invented by the Formica Corporation, laminate countertops were made using lithograph-printed sheets. The goal was to create a more budget-friendly option to ceramic tiles, butcher block, and natural stone. Laminate became an instant hit because it was lightweight, durable, and easy to clean and install. Retro laminate often had that high-gloss shine, but it definitely wasn't perfect. The edges were often prone to chipping and peeling, especially when the adhesive started to dry out. It's not uncommon to see older countertops with noticeable pieces missing.

Today's laminate has come a long way, and it's quickly regaining popularity due to cost. Granite countertops are just one kitchen countertop style that costs between $40 and $100 per square foot, which is a major investment for anyone building or remodeling. Marble is also quite expensive at $80 to $250 per square foot installed. In comparison, laminate usually costs between $14 and $38 per square foot, meaning you can renovate your entire kitchen for just a fraction of the cost.