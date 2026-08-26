Laminate Countertops Look Way Different From What You Remember
If you've ever spent time at your grandparents' house or bought an old home to renovate, you're probably familiar with vintage laminate countertops. In the 1970s, kitchen and bathroom counters often came in shades of avocado green or burnt orange, sometimes featuring sparkling flecks of gold and silver to perfectly match the kitchen appliances made in the same colorful palette. It's definitely a nostalgic look, but it's also exactly why many people cringe at the thought of laminate counters today. For those of you who do, you might be happy to know that modern laminate looks a lot different now than it did back then.
Invented by the Formica Corporation, laminate countertops were made using lithograph-printed sheets. The goal was to create a more budget-friendly option to ceramic tiles, butcher block, and natural stone. Laminate became an instant hit because it was lightweight, durable, and easy to clean and install. Retro laminate often had that high-gloss shine, but it definitely wasn't perfect. The edges were often prone to chipping and peeling, especially when the adhesive started to dry out. It's not uncommon to see older countertops with noticeable pieces missing.
Today's laminate has come a long way, and it's quickly regaining popularity due to cost. Granite countertops are just one kitchen countertop style that costs between $40 and $100 per square foot, which is a major investment for anyone building or remodeling. Marble is also quite expensive at $80 to $250 per square foot installed. In comparison, laminate usually costs between $14 and $38 per square foot, meaning you can renovate your entire kitchen for just a fraction of the cost.
Exploring modern laminate countertops
Walk through any home improvement store, and you'll see that modern laminate countertops have undergone a massive transformation over the years. You're not going to find those brightly colored surfaces of the past. Today, manufacturers use high-definition photographic printing to create surfaces that look just like their more expensive counterparts. Whether you want the look of veined marble or the rustic charm of reclaimed wood, chances are you can find a laminate option that you truly can't tell apart from the original. This is just one reason why laminate counters are what you want.
Appearance isn't the only thing that's changed with modern laminate. Newer options have realistic textures. Older laminates had seams, which would get caked with dirt and crumbs, making them hard to clean. Newer laminate features seamless wrapped edges that reduce chipping.
It's easy to see why newer generations view modern laminate as an excellent option when building or renovating a home. Lower prices, combined with luxury aesthetics, make it easier to create that dream kitchen on a budget. Plus, laminate is very easy to maintain. Many natural stone counters, such as marble and granite, require regular sealing and special cleaners to prevent permanent stains from coffee cup rings and spills. Laminate is non-porous and very forgiving. If you have an accident, wipe it clean with a damp cloth and a little detergent, and it will look great for many years.