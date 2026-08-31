Bye Cluttered Cabinets: Turn Thrifted Paper Towel Holders Into Useful Bathroom Storage

You might already have a method for managing paper towels, but a cuter way to store paper towels is at the thrift store: old-school wooden paper towel holders. These are great for many things (and they haven't stopped being good at holding paper towels). However, they're best at holding toilet paper, hand towels, and knickknacks in your bathroom.

Wooden paper towel holders come in all manner of styles, though you're likely to spot one with the telltale wavy decoration of early American Colonial furniture. Sometimes they're completely unornamented, while others might be engraved or shaped like fruit. However, they are mostly simple dark-stained wood. In any event, somewhere along the way, these kitschy kitchen keepers crossed the line from dated to vintage.

Paper towel holders also have a few features in common, including the towel dowel, a thick rod inserted into the holder, through the paper towel tube, to keep the paper towels in place and spinning freely. The best also have a shelf above the towel dowel when mounted to the wall horizontally. This is where their usefulness really blossoms ... to the extent a paper towel holder can blossom.