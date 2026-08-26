Your Lawn Mower Blades Do More Than Cut Grass: How To Use Them For Composting

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Your lawn mower's blades can do a lot more than cut grass. You can use them for a wide variety of tasks, including collecting fallen leaves, cleaning up overgrown pathways, winterizing your lawn with mulched grass clippings, preparing garden beds, and picking up loose debris your rake might have missed. However, one of the most beneficial tasks you can put your lawn mower blades to is to use them to create compost.

Composting is a process by which organic material is broken down into nutrient rich soil amendment. While there are different methods you can use, including making compost in a 5-gallon bucket, the basic ingredients remain the same. You need green material, such as grass or food scraps, that's rich in nitrogen to get the decomposition process started, and brown material, like leaves or newspaper, that add carbon and bulk. This combination of heat and food allows the process of decomposition to happen.

Here's where your lawn mower comes into play. Your blades have the ability to chop up the greens and browns into smaller pieces, which will allow them to decompose faster. You can chop up leaves, twigs, grass, and even the tomato, squash, or flower stalks from the garden (provided you're already finished with them). Not only does this allow the compost to decompose faster, but you end up getting a richer, more balanced compost, too.