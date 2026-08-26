What's A Cheaper Fence Material Than Vinyl? (Hint: It's Not Chain-Link)

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Homeowners looking for affordable fencing have plenty of options. But the cheapest one, chain-link, doesn't offer much in the way of privacy and might not be the best-looking of the bunch. While it's a common go-to, vinyl fencing has its advantages and disadvantages. On one hand, it's sleek and modern, easy to maintain, and can potentially last for decades. However, the cost is a major drawback. However, there's a sometimes-overlooked option that can give your backyard privacy and a charming aesthetic at a more affordable price point: pressure-treated pine.

This wood fencing material typically costs $25 to $35 per linear foot, compared to $35 to $60 per linear foot for vinyl. It's a small difference which can really add up depending on the size of your fencing project. That means that the cost difference between 200 linear feet of pressure-treated pine versus vinyl fencing can be $2,000 or more. You get some pretty substantial upfront savings by choosing pressure-treated pine, but there are other factors to consider. Additions like gates, local permits, and sloping terrain can add to the cost. Your soil type is also important, no matter whether you go with vinyl or pressure-treated pine. Tough, rocky soils make it harder to dig post holes, and fencing installers may charge more for the added time and effort.

On top of the lower price, pressure-treated pine has the same perk that convinces so many homeowners to choose vinyl: resistance to decay. Pressure-treated pine is, well, treated to prevent moisture, sunlight, and bugs from destroying your backyard investment. So, while pressure-treated pine is definitely cheaper than vinyl, what are the downsides?