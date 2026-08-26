What's A Cheaper Fence Material Than Vinyl? (Hint: It's Not Chain-Link)
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Homeowners looking for affordable fencing have plenty of options. But the cheapest one, chain-link, doesn't offer much in the way of privacy and might not be the best-looking of the bunch. While it's a common go-to, vinyl fencing has its advantages and disadvantages. On one hand, it's sleek and modern, easy to maintain, and can potentially last for decades. However, the cost is a major drawback. However, there's a sometimes-overlooked option that can give your backyard privacy and a charming aesthetic at a more affordable price point: pressure-treated pine.
This wood fencing material typically costs $25 to $35 per linear foot, compared to $35 to $60 per linear foot for vinyl. It's a small difference which can really add up depending on the size of your fencing project. That means that the cost difference between 200 linear feet of pressure-treated pine versus vinyl fencing can be $2,000 or more. You get some pretty substantial upfront savings by choosing pressure-treated pine, but there are other factors to consider. Additions like gates, local permits, and sloping terrain can add to the cost. Your soil type is also important, no matter whether you go with vinyl or pressure-treated pine. Tough, rocky soils make it harder to dig post holes, and fencing installers may charge more for the added time and effort.
On top of the lower price, pressure-treated pine has the same perk that convinces so many homeowners to choose vinyl: resistance to decay. Pressure-treated pine is, well, treated to prevent moisture, sunlight, and bugs from destroying your backyard investment. So, while pressure-treated pine is definitely cheaper than vinyl, what are the downsides?
The cost to maintain pressure-treated pine's unnatural longevity
The only real downside of pressure-treated pine is it requires a lot more maintenance than vinyl. You'll need to regularly wash and stain your pressure-treated fence to keep it looking its best and prevent the elements from taking their toll. Left unstained, pressure-treated pine will first turn gray and then start to decompose. Vinyl fencing, on the other hand, can usually get by just fine with an occasional pressure washing.
Before staining, make sure your fence is clean and dry. Use a pressure washer to apply a cleaning solution such as Simple Green's Oxy Solve Deck and Fence Pressure Washer Concentrate. You should wait at least one to two days after washing to make sure the wood has fully dried before applying your stain. Oil-based, water-based, transparent, semi-transparent, and solid stains are available in a range of colors wide enough to suit almost any design preference.
While cleaning is an annual requirement, staining is only recommended about every 2 to 3 years. Maintenance is where the cost of pressure-treated pine starts to catch up with vinyl over the long run. Professional cleaning and staining can cost between $225 and $600 for a 150-foot fence, which adds up over the years. But if you're willing to pay the weekend tax and DIY it, this project should only set you back between $50 and $150.