The Advantages And Disadvantages Of PVC Vinyl Fencing

If you've been around the horn a couple of times, you have surely come to realize that perfect solutions are rare. And while all of the advantages discussed above are absolutely true, there are a few disadvantages to vinyl, as well. For example, vinyl is not exactly an eco-friendly product. Compared to wooden fences, PVC ones leave a worse carbon footprint. The energy and the chemicals required to make it are significant. Wood is a natural material that stores carbon, and when it is discarded, it will rot with environmental benefits. Vinyl is recyclable, but needs to be sent to recycling centers that deal with vinyl, and not all do — and while there is no study on just how much vinyl fencing gets sent to a landfill every year, we can presume it's far too much.

Besides ecological factors, though, PVC vinyl fencing has other problems. Yes, it's strong, but it can still fracture. When that happens, it can be expensive — as you are often required to replace an entire panel. In contrast, repairing a fallen wood fence is usually just a matter of replacing a few boards.

Let's focus on cost a bit longer, however. Say you want to avoid costly future damage repair? You'll want to purchase a more robust vinyl (thicker) which will add to the overall cost of installation. No small matter, considering vinyl fencing is quite expensive to buy and install. In an average installation you can expect to pay from $3,000 to $7,000 for vinyl, compared to just under $2,000 to about $5,000 for a wooden fence. To be fair, that price differential will equalize over the years considering the required maintenance needed for wood, but keep that upfront cost in mind as you make your decision.