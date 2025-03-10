The Advantages And Disadvantages Of PVC Vinyl Fencing
It's said that good fences make good neighbors. But can it be said that vinyl makes good fencing?
Vinyl fencing is made from polyvinyl chloride, better known as PVC. Vinyl fencing, like vinyl siding, has become an increasingly common sight in our yards for decades. It is usually considered an alternative to the more common wooden fencing, and it is in that context — vinyl vs. wood — that the advantages and disadvantages are best understood. Wooden fencing has been around forever, of course, and wood was probably the modern replacement for rock walls at some point in the distant past.
In theory, fences could be comprised of just about anything, but when you look over the most common types of fencing, it's clear that the 21st century winners are (by far) vinyl and wooden fences. To help you make a choice whether vinyl fencing is right for you, let's examine what differentiates vinyl from wood, and assess the material's strengths and shortcomings.
The pros of PVC vinyl fencing: It lasts a long, long time, and doesn't require maintenance
After decades of popularity, the advantages of vinyl fencing have become obvious. First off is longevity. While there could always be an unforeseen wind or other weather incident that damages vinyl fencing, you can often expect it to last 40 years. No one would expect a wooden fence to last that long. One of the most important advantages of vinyl fencing is during that long live span, it will need very little upkeep. Occasionally wash it with some soap and water, rinse it with your hose ... and you are done. It does not need painting, and it will not give you splinters.
Although the most common color of vinyl fencing is white, PVC can be produced in a variety of colors. For that reason, you will find vinyl fencing in a wide range of hues. Dark brown, light brown, gray, green, beige, and the list goes on. Those colors will last for years, so no painting required. Potential styles and design options are just as numerous, from privacy fence panels to decorative post finials to lattice work. Some vinyl fencing is even produced to look like wooden fences.
With all those considerations in mind, you can easily see why many homeowners think that vinyl fencing is beautiful. While vinyl fencing might last "forever," though, so do its downsides.
The dark side of vinyl fencing: Environmental factors and cost
If you've been around the horn a couple of times, you have surely come to realize that perfect solutions are rare. And while all of the advantages discussed above are absolutely true, there are a few disadvantages to vinyl, as well. For example, vinyl is not exactly an eco-friendly product. Compared to wooden fences, PVC ones leave a worse carbon footprint. The energy and the chemicals required to make it are significant. Wood is a natural material that stores carbon, and when it is discarded, it will rot with environmental benefits. Vinyl is recyclable, but needs to be sent to recycling centers that deal with vinyl, and not all do — and while there is no study on just how much vinyl fencing gets sent to a landfill every year, we can presume it's far too much.
Besides ecological factors, though, PVC vinyl fencing has other problems. Yes, it's strong, but it can still fracture. When that happens, it can be expensive — as you are often required to replace an entire panel. In contrast, repairing a fallen wood fence is usually just a matter of replacing a few boards.
Let's focus on cost a bit longer, however. Say you want to avoid costly future damage repair? You'll want to purchase a more robust vinyl (thicker) which will add to the overall cost of installation. No small matter, considering vinyl fencing is quite expensive to buy and install. In an average installation you can expect to pay from $3,000 to $7,000 for vinyl, compared to just under $2,000 to about $5,000 for a wooden fence. To be fair, that price differential will equalize over the years considering the required maintenance needed for wood, but keep that upfront cost in mind as you make your decision.