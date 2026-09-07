The Smart Way To Use Old Doilies In Your Cabinets And Drawers
There's nothing quite as whimsical and comforting as grandma chic decor. However, it's entirely possible that your nana went a little overboard with the hand-me-downs, and now you have more doilies than you can count. From placemats and table runners to coasters and wall art, there are a myriad of ways to style vintage doilies throughout the home. But why limit the heirloom to aesthetics, especially when there's plenty to go around? They make a perfect shelf and drawer liner, marrying style and function.
The inside of a shelf or drawer might be more elusive than other places around the house, but that doesn't mean it should be disregarded. Not only will a liner give the space some personality — designers say layering is a perfect way to add a homey vibe — but it will serve as a protective element for your furniture and potentially shield any unsightly spots that might be hiding within the piece. It'll also act as cushioned support for your knick-knacks, adding a delicate vintage touch in the process.
This DIY turns doilies into cabinet and drawer liners
Since there has been an uptick in lace in the style world, now is as good a time as any to give a doily a cute and practical purpose. Before you begin the DIY, clean your drawers, removing any debris or sticky elements. From there, measure the area you plan to utilize and cut your doilies down to size if necessary. To keep them in place, you can use thumbtacks or double-sided tape. The video below demonstrates how doilies can be paired with antique bowls and plates for optimal in-drawer organization.
For an added layer of protection, and a potentially water-resistant one, find contact paper in the color and pattern of your choice, and measure and adhere it inside your drawers before placing your doilies down. Consider using a fabric stiffener like Mod Podge fabric stiffener to toughen up the crochet cuties and prepare them for some wear and tear. Now that homeowners are craving a lived-in aesthetic that feels like a warm hug and small handmade details are more appreciated, repurposed thrifted vintage doilies have a chance to shine.