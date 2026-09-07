The Smart Way To Use Old Doilies In Your Cabinets And Drawers

There's nothing quite as whimsical and comforting as grandma chic decor. However, it's entirely possible that your nana went a little overboard with the hand-me-downs, and now you have more doilies than you can count. From placemats and table runners to coasters and wall art, there are a myriad of ways to style vintage doilies throughout the home. But why limit the heirloom to aesthetics, especially when there's plenty to go around? They make a perfect shelf and drawer liner, marrying style and function.

The inside of a shelf or drawer might be more elusive than other places around the house, but that doesn't mean it should be disregarded. Not only will a liner give the space some personality — designers say layering is a perfect way to add a homey vibe — but it will serve as a protective element for your furniture and potentially shield any unsightly spots that might be hiding within the piece. It'll also act as cushioned support for your knick-knacks, adding a delicate vintage touch in the process.