Grassy Weeds Vs. Broadleaf Weeds: How To Identify What's In Your Yard

You've worked hard on your lawn in hopes of making it the envy of the neighborhood. With carefully sown seeds in thin areas, sprinklers set up, and it mowed, your yard now adds enormous curb appeal to your home. Keeping it looking pristine means you must stay on top of things. This includes properly identifying common lawn weeds such as grassy and broadleaf weeds that might invade your turf.

The best way to get rid of a few weeds is to pull them by hand or use a weeding tool. But what if you come back from vacation and a whole area of your yard has been taken over? To fix it, you must first determine what type of invaders you're dealing with. Grassy weeds, such as smooth crabgrass (Digitaria ischaemum) and quackgrass (Elymus), look like real grass. They spread quickly and make your yard look uneven. These weeds have thin, narrow blades with parallel veins and rarely produce flowers. The roots of these plants spread fast, so getting rid of them usually requires ongoing maintenance.

Broadleaf weeds, including clover (Trifolium repens) and dandelion (Taraxacum officinale), are very different. The leaves are wide with a large center vein and smaller side veins. They also have thicker stems, larger main roots, and brightly colored flowers. Both types of weeds will compete with your healthy grass by stealing sunlight, water, and minerals. If you let them grow, they will eventually die off on their own, leaving bare patches across your lawn.